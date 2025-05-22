3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 5/22/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Philadelphia Phillies have a Coors date with German Marquez (3:10 p.m. ET), and I don't know how this goes well for Marquez. Oddsmakers feel the same as Philly is -142 to go over 6.5 runs, which makes the Phils an appealing target in the prop market.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Max Kepler -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Marquez's first 40 innings of 2025 have resulted in some putrid numbers, including a 5.37 SIERA and 10.9% strikeout rate. Lefties have put up a .382 wOBA and 38.7% fly-ball rate against him.

Max Kepler can take advantage.

Kepler can do work against RHP, and he sits in the 78th percentile in Statcast hard-hit rate (48.3%). He's hit a ball with an exit velocity of at least 102 MPH in each of his two games played in this series so far.

As an added bonus, the Colorado Rockies' bullpen is fifth-worst in xFIP (4.49), so Kepler will still be in a good spot if Marquez has a short day.

The Atlanta Braves are another offense that's in a money spot today as Atlanta will take on Trevor Williams.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Drake Baldwin +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Drake Baldwin has burst onto the scene for the Braves, producing a .388 wOBA and 5 taters over his first 90 MLB plate appearances. A left-handed hitter, Baldwin has been especially potent with the platoon advantage, slugging his way to a .457 wOBA in the split.

Baldwin's success against righties makes Williams a great matchup for him as Williams has been pummeled by left-handed hitters to the tune of a .433 wOBA and 1.93 homers per nine innings.

Once Williams is out of the game, the good times can stick around as the Washington Nationals' relievers are next to last in bullpen xFIP (4.68).

Atlanta is listed at -115 to go over 4.5 runs, and Baldwin can get in on the fun.

A year ago, taking Tanner Bibee under 17.5 outs recorded at the Detroit Tigers is not a bet I would have recommended. A lot has changed so far in 2025.

Tanner Bibee Outs Recorded Under 17.5 May 22 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On Bibee's side, he's been oddly meh this campaign. Through 51 frames, he's got a 4.68 SIERA and 16.4% K rate -- numbers that are way worse than what he posted the last two seasons. Pretty much everything in his profile is trending in the wrong direction as he's missing fewer bats, issuing more free passes, and giving up more dingers (1.94 HR/9).

Bibee has recorded at least 18 outs in just four of his nine starts, including only once in five road outings. My biggest worry is that he's got a long leash, with the Cleveland Guardians letting him go up to 105 pitches twice over his last five starts.

On Detroit's side, they've been much improved offensively after several seasons in the doldrums. The Tigers sit sixth in wOBA (.330) and fifth in slugging (.421). They're one of the best offenses in the league, and with lefty bats Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene, they're a tough matchup for right-handed pitchers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on May 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.