3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 4/3/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Merrill Kelly will take the bump opposite the New York Yankees, putting Jazz Chisholm in line to drive in a run from the cleanup spot.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Jazz Chisholm +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Last season, Kelly posted a meh 4.94 xERA. To lefties, he coughed up a 37.3% fly-ball rate and 1.42 home runs per nine innings all while striking them out at just a 14.4% rate.

While he gave up just one run in his season debut, Kelly ceded a 50.0% fly-ball rate to lefties in the outing. His graceful results last time out could look uglier against this powerhouse Yankees lineup, and Jazz is a candidate to get to him.

A season ago, Chisholm posted a .201 ISO, .461 SLG, 115 wRC+, and a 37.5% fly-ball rate versus right-handed pitchers. He's got a .500 ISO against righties so far this season and has already mashed three homers through five games. Batting cleanup certainly helps his RBI potential, too.

On the other side of this game, we've got the Arizona Diamondbacks' offense taking on a vulnerable Carlos Carrasco.

Carrasco had a tough go of it in 2024, posting a 5.64 ERA and allowing 1.65 home runs per nine innings on only a 19.9% strikeout rate.

He's pitched two innings of relief this season and allowed five hits and three runs, including one homer, in that outing. He'll now move on to make his first start of the year against a solid Arizona offense, and I like Josh Naylor's chances to record an RBI.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Josh Naylor +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

The left-handed Naylor mashed righties in 2024 with a .224 ISO, .474 SLG, and 124 wRC+. He scorched 16 doubles and 25 homers against this handedness. He's been batting in the fifth spot for Arizona and has logged an RBI in three out of six games thus far. Let's look for him to do it again on Thursday.

No one had a worse 2025 debut than Nestor Cortes -- he coughed up eight runs, five home runs, and five walks all in a matter of two innings.

Can he put the past behind him against the Cincinnati Reds? Maybe. But Matt McLain could have a thing or two to say about that.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Matt McLain +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

McLain missed the entire 2024 campaign with a shoulder injury. The season before, he shined with a .326 BA, .609 SLG, .283 ISO, and 160 wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers.

Despite coming off a season-long injury, McLain has looked as good as ever to start this campaign. In his first four games, he tallied one double and three home runs. Now, he'll get a shot at the shaky Cortes.

Cortes surrendered a .459 SLG, 48.2% fly-ball rate, and 1.46 home runs per nine innings to righties last year. As we saw in his Milwaukee debut, he hasn't exactly gotten those contact numbers down. Thus, I like McLain to notch a pair of bases this evening.

Get TWO 30% Profit Boost Tokens to use on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 3rd—one for ANY wager and one for a NRFI/YRFI wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.