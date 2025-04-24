3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 4/24/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Following a rough start to the 2025 season, Dylan Crews is amid an eight-game hitting streak, totaling three homers and one double during that span. Ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the Baltimore Orioles, I like Crews' chances of extending his hitting streak to nine games and tallying multiple bases with Cade Povich set to make his fifth start of the year for the Orioles.

Povich has mightily struggled on the mound so far, ranking in the 8th percentile in xERA (6.60), 6th percentile in xBA (.318), 25th percentile in barrel rate (11.1%), and 10th percentile in hard-hit rate (50.8%). Additionally, Povich has been unable to put the ball past bats often, generating just a 20.2% strikeout rate and 7.9% swinging-strike rate.

Although it was a limited sample size of 42 plate appearances against southpaws in 2024, Crews produced a .345 wOBA, 122 wRC+, and .216 ISO in the split. Povich has thrown his four-seam fastball 38.0% of the time to begin the season, and Crews has registered a .364 ISO and .400 wOBA versus the four-seam fastball against left-handed pitching since the start of last season.

Since calling up Chandler Simpson, the Tampa Bay Rays have thrown the highly touted prospect into the thick of things, having him bat leadoff in 9 of his first 15 plate appearances in the majors. With the Arizona Diamondbacks expected to have Corbin Burnes on the bump for Thursday's contest, Simpson should be entrenched in the No. 1 spot in Tampa Bay's lineup again.

While Burnes has typically been classified as an ace, the right-handed hurler is residing in the 25th percentile in xERA (4.99), 26th percentile in xBA (.276), 30th percentile in strikeout rate (18.5%), and 10th percentile in hard-hit rate (50.0%) through his first 4 starts and 21.1 innings pitched. Those metrics could be a concern against a Rays squad that has the 5th-best wOBA (.336), 4th-best wRC+ (126), and 13th-lowest strikeout rate (20.8%) against right-handed pitchers to begin the new campaign.

As for Simpson, he's tallied at least one hit in each of his first four games, and his blazing speed gives him a chance to touch home plate if one of his teammates can put the ball in play. Along with having confidence in Simpson scoring a run for Tampa Bay, I also like backing him to swipe a bag versus Burnes, who gave up 41 stolen bases in 2024.

The Athletics are certainly giving a handful of their young players a chance to contribute in the majors, and J.T. Ginn is making the most of his opportunity so far. Ginn has now made 2 starts for the Athletics this season, and the No. 13 prospect in the team's farm system is in the 74th percentile in xERA (3.02) and 85th percentile in strikeout rate (30.2%).

After fanning 6 batters across 5.1 innings in a less-than-ideal matchup versus the New York Mets in his season debut, Ginn proceeded to rack up 7 Ks against the Milwaukee Brewers in only 4.2 innings pitched in his most recent outing. For his third start, Ginn will face a Texas Rangers squad that is recording the 4th-worst wOBA (.284), 6th-worst wRC+ (85), and 14th-highest strikeout rate (22.3%) against right-handed pitching to begin the 2025 season.

Even though the Rangers don't seem like a team to target for strikeouts, they are fifth in swinging-strike rate (12.2%), so there are opportunities for Ginn to generate whiffs in this matchup. On top of that, Ginn is striking out righties at a 38.1% clip (compared to 22.7% versus lefties), and with Corey Seager being placed on the injured list for Texas, the Rangers may not have many lefties to deploy on Thursday.

