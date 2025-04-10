3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 4/10/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Wilyer Abreu would be an MVP candidate if they handed one out for the first month of the season.

The 25-year-old has gone 14-for-37 at the plate, including three doubles, three home runs, and 12 RBIs -- the 10th-most (tied) in MLB.

He's generating a 16.7% barrel rate, 43.3% fly-ball rate, .324 ISO, and 234 wRC+. A matchup against the right-handed Chris Bassitt awaits, making Abreu a good bet to record an RBI.

Bassitt has given up just one run and punched out 16 batters through 12 2/3 innings this season. He's had an excellent start and is particularly nasty in same-handed matchups. However, he took some major hits against lefties just a season ago. In 2024, Bassitt coughed up a .305 BA, .458 SLG, 39.0% fly-ball rate, and 1.54 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Tonight he'll see a Boston Red Sox lineup that trots out a few lethal lefties, including Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, and Abreu. All three have great outlooks tonight after the team posted a mere four hits last night, but I'll ultimately ride with the hottest hand of the bunch. Abreu attacked righties for a .225 ISO and 49.6% fly-ball rate last year and has logged 11 of his 12 RBIs in this split this season.

A perhaps new and improved George Springer will meet up with a vulnerable Walker Buehler on the other side of this game.

In 2024, Springer posted a .220 BA and failed to reach 20 home runs for the first time in his career (minimum 110 games). But this year? So far, so good. He's gone 17-for-38 at the plate, including two doubles, one triple, and two home runs.

He's producing an 18.5% barrel rate, 55.6% hard-hit rate, .263 ISO, and 245 wRC+ and will now take on a pitcher who has given up an unsurprising nine runs and three home runs through 9 1/3 innings this season.

Buehler posted a 5.38 ERA and 4.54 SIERA last season. He surrendered a 35.0% fly-ball rate and 1.89 home runs per nine innings to righties, even allowing the seventh-highest HR/9 mark among throwers who logged at least 75 innings. If his first two starts this season are any indication, Buehler has yet to find control.

Batting cleanup for the Jays, I like Springer's chances to log his 10th RBI of the season tonight.

Jesus Luzardo has been dominant to start his 2025 campaign. He's punched out a seismic 19 batters (8 and 11 Ks) through 12 IP, letting up just two runs in that span.

His ferocious 41.3% strikeout rate will come back down to earth in time, but he did master a healthy 28.1% strikeout rate back in 2023 -- his last fully healthy season.

A matchup with a struggling Atlanta Braves offense awaits, so I'm looking for Luzardo to strike out seven batters.

Atlanta's offense comes in with a .288 wOBA (22nd), .327 SLG (26th), and 82 wRC+ (23rd). They are a lost group right now and sport a 25.2% strikeout rate -- the sixth-highest in MLB.

Dating back to 2023, Luzardo has punched out at least seven batters in 7 out of 12 games (58.3%) against teams that own a 24.0% strikeout rate or higher. These +134 odds imply only a 42.7% probability.

