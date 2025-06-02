3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 6/2/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Tyler Anderson will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park tonight. He comes in with a solid 3.39 ERA -- one that is called into question thanks to a 4.98 SIERA, 5.21 xFIP, and measly 17.7% strikeout rate.

Not only does Anderson show lackluster underlying marks, but the lefty has been exposed in same-handed matchups. Anderson has shown reverse splits to the tune of a .303 ISO, 53.8% fly-ball rate, and 2.81 home runs per nine innings allowed to lefties this season. He surrendered a 45.1% fly-ball rate and 1.77 home runs per nine innings to left-handers in 2024, too.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Rafael Devers +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

With that, Rafael Devers is a prime candidate to win this matchup.

Devers has logged 52 RBIs this season -- good for the most (tied) in MLB. He's notched at least one RBI in 45.9% of games, but these +135 odds imply only a 42.5% probability.

Though he shows more pop against righties, Devers has still been elite versus lefties. He has gone 27-for-83 (.325) with eight extra-base hits against southpaws this season. Our MLB projections forecast Devers to tally 0.91 RBIs tonight.

Elly De La Cruz has been generating a .304 BA, .348 ISO, 23.5% barrel rate, and 175 wRC+ across the past 14 days. He's produced 42 RBIs (tied for 11th-most in MLB) through 60 games and owns a prime spot in the batting order (third) for the Cincinnati Reds.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Elly De La Cruz +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

We can look for De La Cruz to bat in a run against the shaky Aaron Civale.

Civale had a so-so campaign in 2024, and part of the problem was giving up 1.62 home runs per nine innings -- the fourth-most among starters who tossed at least 160 innings. He made one start back in March before hitting the injured list with a left hamstring strain. In two outings since returning from the IL, he's coughed up a seismic 60.0% fly-ball rate. He's thrown a total of just 12 innings this season, but three of the five hits allowed to lefties were home runs.

The switch-hitting De La Cruz has mastered righties to the tune of a .532 SLG and 141 wRC+ this season. The Reds have a 4.5 implied team total in this one, giving more credence to De La Cruz's case.

Our Riley Thomas has Elly as one of today's best home run picks.

Jack Flaherty sports a 3.16 SIERA, 3.34 xFIP, and 29.9% strikeout rate through 11 starts. His K rate is up to 31.2% across his last five outings.

A date with the Chicago White Sox awaits, so we can look for Flaherty to keep on rolling.

Jack Flaherty - Strikeouts Detroit Tigers Jun 2 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The White Sox come in with an 81 wRC+ (29th), .285 wOBA (30th), and .333 SLG (30th) versus right-handed pitchers. One of the worst offenses in the league should make things easy for Flaherty and help bolster a long outing.

On top of that, Chicago strikes out at a 22.8% rate (seventh-highest in MLB) versus righties. Flaherty has exceeded 6.5 Ks in more games (six) than not (five) this season, but he's been even more elite against strikeout-prone teams. Here's a look at Flaherty's K output against teams with a 21.5% K% or higher against northpaws: 7, 8, 8, and 9 strikeouts.

