3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 4/14/25

Taijuan Walker has pitched 10 2/3 scoreless innings in 2025, but his ERA could finally earn some non-zero digits in a matchup with an offense that is swinging it pretty darn well.

The San Francisco Giants have knocked in 75 runs (tied for seventh-most) and 18 home runs (tied for seventh-most) through 15 games (tied for fewest) this season. Mike Yastrzemski has played a big role in the team's early success, producing a .300 BA and five extra-base hits through 40 at bats.

Yaz is generating an 11.5% barrel rate, .225 ISO, 175 wRC+, and 38.5% fly-ball rate. Versus righties, he's enjoying a .364 BA, .636 SLG, and 218 wRC+.

Walker, meanwhile, is coming off a 2024 campaign where he coughed up a .528 SLG, 2.13 home runs per nine innings, and a 42.4% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters.

The left-handed Yastrzemski, who has mostly hit in the sixth spot this season, could come through with an RBI, particularly at lefty-friendly Citizens Bank Park. Our MLB projections forecast Yaz to record 0.82 RBIs tonight -- the most on Monday's slate.

Next up, let's look for Spencer Torkelson to ride his hot streak into Monday.

Torkelson has notched at least one hit in 12 out of 15 games, including three home runs across his last five. He's raking to the tune of a 16.7% barrel rate, 55.6% hard-hit rate, 41.7% fly-ball rate, and .364 ISO -- the fifth-highest in the majors (minimum 40 PA).

Tyler Alexander will get the ball for the opposing Milwaukee Brewers. The relief pitcher has thrown at least 79 pitches in two straight starts, and his 5.11 xERA indicates his 2.84 ERA is due for a change.

A season ago, Alexander coughed up a .485 SLG, 52.1% fly-ball rate, and 1.97 home runs per nine innings through 77 IP against right-handed hitters. He's pitched to a 4.68 SIERA this campaign and could prove to be a launching pad against Detroit's fiery offense.

Notably, Torkelson lit up lefties for a .272 ISO, .506 SLG, and 59.7% fly-ball rate in 2024. He's recorded four of his 11 RBIs in only 20 at-bats versus this handedness. Batting cleanup, he looks primed to notch his 12th RBI of the season tonight.

Shane Baz will take the bump for his third time of the season tonight. Heading into the night, he has let up just two runs and punched out 16 batters through 13 innings. Can he complete the sixth inning for a third straight start?

Baz draws a matchup against the Boston Red Sox -- a team that is averaging a gross 2.0 runs across their last seven games. Boston's offense has the fixings to come alive, but the team's 24.3% K% (8th-highest), 13.5% infield fly-ball rate (2nd-highest), and 8.7% walk rate (12th-lowest) versus righties puts Baz in a position to pitch deep into this one.

Baz has been good for 96 pitches his last two times out and is flying through the order with a 31.4% K rate, 48.4% ground-ball rate, and 1.08 WHIP.

Since the start of 2024, he's exceeded 17.5 outs in 10 out of 16 starts, including 8 out of 9 starts against teams that ranked outside the top 8 in wRC+.

