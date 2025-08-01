3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 8/1/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The MLB trade deadline has passed, and Jarren Duran is still a member of the Boston Red Sox.

It's a great sight to see for Sox fans as Duran has gone a show-stopping 28-for-89 (.315) at the plate with nine doubles, four triples, and six home runs across his last 25 games. He sports an 18.0% barrel rate and .393 ISO in this stretch. Boston has acted accordingly, moving Duran to the third spot in the batting order across the last four games.

With that, I do see value in backing Duran to notch an RBI at +175 odds.

Hunter Brown is one of many elite hurlers tossing on Friday's slate. He enters with a fantastic 2.54 ERA that's supported by a 2.98 xERA, 2.92 xFIP, and 30.8% strikeout rate.

That said, he has been hit with a not-so-great 5.54 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across four July starts and gave up 1.38 home runs per nine innings in this stretch. Boston, meanwhile, has produced a .210 ISO (3rd) and .343 wOBA (3rd) across the past 30 days, so there's a world where they get to him tonight.

Duran is a good candidate to do some damage as the lefty is belting northpaws with a .336 BA and .589 SLG on only a 20.7% strikeout rate at Fenway Park this season.

Andrew Heaney and Coors Field don't appear to be a match made in heaven, so I'm happy to get Hunter Goodman's RBI prop at plus money. He leads the Colorado Rockies in runs batted in (59) this season.

Heaney enters with a 4.79 ERA that is due to regress in the wrong direction thanks to a 5.18 expected ERA. He's been a bit of a wreck on the road, earning a 6.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and just a 16.9% strikeout rate in the split. Heaney also coughs up a .359 wOBA, .520 SLG, 42.1% fly-ball rate, and 2.26 home runs per nine innings at away venues.

Goodman, meanwhile, is churning out a .272 ISO, .511 SLG, and 52.2% fly-ball rate versus left-handed pitchers this season. He's projected to bat third for the Rox tonight, and he's recorded 30 RBIs through 42 games hitting from that spot.

Truth be told, I love Logan Gilbert, and I love his matchup for Friday. Thus, it in a way pains me to recommend an under here, but I do think there is value in backing Gilbert to stop short of six full innings against the Texas Rangers at +130 odds.

For the season, Gilbert has recorded under 17.5 outs in a whopping 12 out of 14 starts.

He exited an April 25th game with a right elbow strain and was subsequently placed on the IL. He returned on June 16th and has since tossed eight games. In this stretch, his pitch count has stayed between 84 and 95 pitches, and he's averaging 88.6 pitches per outing.

I'm not expecting the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners to test Gilbert's limits tonight, especially since they just got six shutout innings from George Kirby last night. Plus, the offense figures to get out to a lead against Jack Leiter in this one.

The Rangers are not a scary foe, though they at least show middle-of-the-pack marks across the past 30 days, including a .173 ISO (14th), .324 wOBA (15th), and 108 wRC+ (tied for 13th). Tonight will be Gilbert's third start of the season against the Rangers. He recorded 15 and 16 outs in the first two matches and gave up four earned runs in the most recent meeting.

