3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 7/11/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jackson Chourio has recorded two-plus bases in 23 of his last 44 games and is a prime candidate to put the ball in play against Mitchell Parker this evening.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Jackson Chourio -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Parker comes in with a 4.72 ERA, 5.39 expected ERA, 4.97 xFIP, 5.00 SIERA, and a career-low 15.6% strikeout rate. His 4.97 xFIP is the third-worst mark in the majors among eligible starters.

He's permitted a whopping 36 hits across his last five starts (26 1/3 IP) and could be in danger against Chourio, a guy who has killed left-handed pitchers this season.

Chourio has gone a stunning 37-for-104 against LHP -- good for a .356 batting average, the second-best in MLB among players who have logged 100-plus plate appearances in the split. Fifteen of those hits were for extra bases, as he owns a .250 ISO against lefties, too.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing as far this bases prop is concerned, Chourio walks at only a 4.6% rate against lefties. In fact, he has the fifth-lowest overall walk rate (4.4%) in MLB.

Jackson Chourio To Hit A Double (+340) is worth a look. He's hit a double in 25.0% of total games -- up from the 22.7% implied probability on these +340 odds. His 24 doubles are tied for the third-most in MLB.

To Hit A Double To Hit A Double Jackson Chourio +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Arizona Diamondbacks are -128 to score over 4.5 runs in the team's matchup against Tyler Anderson tonight.

I was surprised to find Eugenio Suarez' RBI prop at this number, as he's logged the fifth-most RBIs in baseball (75) and has knocked in at least one run in 30 out of 62 games since the start of May. These +125 odds imply only a 44.4% probability.

Suarez is producing a mammoth -- and league-best -- .398 ISO on just a 2.9% walk rate (second-lowest) across the last 30 days. For the season, he sports a .351 ISO and 56.4% fly-ball rate on a league-low .128 BABIP against LHP.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Eugenio Suarez +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

That'll do against the left-handed Anderson, who enters with a 4.40 xERA, 4.96 xFIP, and 4.77 SIERA through 96 2/3 frames. Anderson is ceding 1.49 home runs per nine innings on an inflamed 48.8% fly-ball rate and 9.2% barrel rate allowed.

Typically batting fifth, Suarez is a top candidate in the RBI market for Friday.

Logan Webb will make his final start of the first half before appearing in his second-straight All-Star game next week. I like his chances to pitch into the seventh frame against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Logan Webb Outs Recorded Los Angeles Dodgers Jul 12 2:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Webb has thrown 100-plus pitches in 8 of his last 11 starts. He's averaging 101.8 pitches per outing across his last eight games. As a result, he's climbed over 18.5 outs in 11 of 19 starts this season, including five of his last seven.

He's cleared this prop in six out of nine home games and has completed the sixth frame in all but one bid at Oracle Park. All to say he's got a great track record in this arena, and I don't expect his output to change in this matchup against the Dodgers.

For starters, Webb is about as matchup-proof as it gets, dishing out a league-leading 15 quality starts this season, three more than the next-best hurler. Only eight pitchers in MLB have nine quality starts to their name, which highlights just how elite and consistent Webb has been.

To add, the Dodgers' offense has been lost of late. They show human marks across the past 30 days, including a .317 wOBA (19th), 103 wRC+ (16th), and 22.6% strikeout rate (9th).

With about a week-and-a-half of rest up ahead of him, Webb looks primed for another long outing tonight.

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.