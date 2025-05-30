3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 5/30/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Heliot Ramos is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now. Across the past 30 days, the 25-year-old has been generating a .344 BA, .278 ISO, and 181 wRC+. He's added in seven home runs in this 24-game span. Can he get one over Cal Quantrill tonight?

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Heliot Ramos +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Quantrill enters the night with a 6.09 ERA, 5.23 xERA, 4.53 xFIP, and 4.71 SIERA. He's been absolutely torched in same-handed matchups, allowing righties to hit for a .384 BA, .628 SLG, 38.2% fly-ball rate, and 1.86 home runs per nine innings this season.

Perhaps most stunning, Quantrill strikes out righties at just an 11.0% rate while walking them at a mere 3.3% rate. Ramos, meanwhile, walks at only a 6.0% rate versus righties, meaning his plate appearances are primed to be pure at-bats in this matchup.

Ramos has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this season -- a slight uptick from the 18.1% implied probability on these +450 odds. Once we factor in his recent play -- which includes a home run in 29.2% of his last 24 games -- and this ultra-friendly matchup, more value seems to emerge with these +450 odds.

Miguel Vargas is helping sustain an otherwise meh Chicago White Sox offense. He's hit a double in five straight games and smashed two home runs in that span.

Across the past 30 days, Vargas is generating a 14.6% barrel rate, 58.5% fly-ball rate, .316 ISO, and 171 wRC+. Dating back to April 20th, he's recorded at least two bases in more games (17) than not (16).

We can look for him to take advantage of a date with Zach Eflin this late afternoon.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Miguel Vargas +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eflin is part to blame for the Baltimore Orioles' horrific pitching numbers this season. He enters with a 5.40 ERA, 4.68 xFIP, and 4.68 SIERA.

In three starts since returning from the IL with a right lat strain (and shoulder fatigue), Eflin has coughed up 20 hits, 14 earned runs, and 7 home runs through 15 1/3 frames. He gave up all seven of those bombs across his last two starts.

The vulnerable Eflin could be unraveled by Vargas, who shows reverse splits this season and will have the pleasure of hitting at the righty-friendly Camden Yards.

Please note the start time for White Sox-Orioles has been moved up to 4:30 p.m. ET today.

The Boston Red Sox are playing today -- an opposing pitcher's dream.

Boston's once-strong lineup has been ravaged by the Alex Bregman injury. They posted a whopping 19 runs the last time Bregman was in the lineup. In the six games since, the Red Sox have been a bottom-10 offense in most metrics -- including wRC+ (72; 25th) -- despite half of those games coming against an abysmal Baltimore staff.

On the season, they are striking out against righties at a 22.8% rate (sixth-highest in MLB). This puts Grant Holmes in position to notch seven-plus Ks.

Grant Holmes - Alt Strikeouts Grant Holmes - Alt Strikeouts Grant Holmes 7+ Strikeouts +142 View more odds in Sportsbook

Holmes checks in with a 3.68 ERA, 3.97 xFIP, and 22.8% strikeout rate through 58 2/3 innings pitched in 2025. Across five May outings, he sports a 2.93 ERA, 3.28 xFIP, 3.34 SIERA, and a 23.4% strikeout rate.

Our MLB projections forecast Holmes to tally 6.01 Ks through 5.39 IP in this one -- good for the second-most on Friday's main slate. I think Holmes is primed to go even longer against this dying Red Sox team, which puts me on his alternate K line at +142 odds.

