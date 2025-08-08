3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 8/8/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers

Whenever we get a NRFI at shorter than -140 odds in a game that features Tarik Skubal (19-3 NRFI record), I almost feel obligated to take it. While Skubal has arguably been the most dominant pitcher in baseball regardless of what inning he's pitching in, he's tallying the 10th-best xFIP (2.64), 6th-best WHIP (0.73), and 10th-highest strikeout rate (32.9%) in the opening frame among starters with 10-plus starts.

The matchup is also ideal for Skubal as the Los Angeles Angels are logging the 13th-worst wOBA (.295), 12th-worst wRC+ (86), and highest strikeout rate (27.7%) against left-handed pitching in 2025, and, over the last 30 days, the Angels are posting the 10th-worst ISO (.131) and highest strikeout rate (34.3%) in the first inning.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Aug 8 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There's certainly less confidence in Kyle Hendricks (15-6 NRFI record) compiling three outs before giving up a run, but the experienced hurler is permitting a solid .230 BABIP and 1.10 WHIP in the opening inning of his starts. Additionally, the Detroit Tigers are tallying the worst wOBA (.214), worst wRC+ (33), sixth-worst ISO (.089), and sixth-highest strikeout rate (28.4%) in the opening frame across the last 30 days of action.

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

For Friday's contest between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins, we'll have two pitchers that have been reliable in the NRFI market squaring off, with Seth Lugo (18-3 NRFI record) and Joe Ryan (17-4 NRFI record) on the bump. Despite Lugo coughing up multiple earned runs in five consecutive starts, he's on a three-game NRFI streak, and he's accrued a formidable .192 BABIP and 0.90 WHIP in the first inning this season.

Up to this point, the Twins have been one of the better teams to target for zero runs scored in the opening frame, as they are sporting the 8th-worst wOBA (.309), 9th-worst wRC+ (96), 10th-worst ISO (.151), and 3rd-highest strikeout rate (26.9%) in the first inning. It also helps that Lugo will likely avoid having to face Byron Buxton, who has been on the injured list since July 26 with a rib injury.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Aug 9 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Aside from the Royals going seven straight games without scoring a run in the first inning, Ryan is recording a formidable 3.31 xFIP and 32.6% strikeout rate in the opening inning of his starts. Even with Bobby Witt Jr. being a difficult out at the plate, Kansas City owns the fifth-worst wOBA (.264) and fourth-worst wRC+ (64) in the first inning across the last 30 days.

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Kodai Senga (13-4 NRFI record) has undoubtedly been a bit shaky in his first three starts following the All-Star break, but he's still gone six straight outings without coughing up a run in the opening frame. While Senga's 11.3% walk rate in the first inning is a concern against the Milwaukee Brewers, we'll lean on him to keep the ball out of the air with his 49.0% groundball rate in the opening inning this year.

Although the Brewers have been a feisty offense all season, they are notching the third-worst wOBA (.256), third-worst wRC+ (63), worst ISO (.050), and eighth-highest strikeout rate (27.1%) in the first inning across the last 30 days. Milwaukee has also gone three straight contests where they've failed to plate a run before generating three outs.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Aug 9 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side of this game, Brandon Woodruff (4-1 NRFI record) has looked fantastic upon returning from injury, earning a stellar 2.60 SIERA, 2.94 xFIP, and 35.6% strikeout rate in his first five starts. Meanwhile, the New York Mets have the seventh-worst wOBA (.268) and eighth-worst wRC+ (73) in the first inning over the last 30 days while they've lost eight of their last nine contests.

Celebrate Summer Fridays at FanDuel! Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on ANY wager for ANY sports/events taking place on August 8th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.