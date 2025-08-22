3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 8/22/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Starting pitchers Ryan Bergert and Casey Mize have both performed well to begin games, giving us a clear path to a NRFI in this Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers contest.

Mize is in the midst of a solid campaign and has been at his best the first time through the order, putting together a 3.44 xFIP, 26.5% strikeout rate, and 6.9% walk rate. His strikeout rate has been even better in the first inning (28.7%), which has helped him to a NRFI in 17 of 21 starts.

Bergert is another hurler who's put up stronger numbers early in his starts, posting a 4.04 xFIP and 26.7% K rate the first time through the order and a 2.64 xFIP and 39.4% strikeout rate in the first inning. Over his 10 starts, he's allowed an earned run in the first inning only once. It also can't hurt that Detroit has been below average in YRFI rate (27.9%), ranking 18th in the category.

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

This matchup has a slate-low 7.5 total, so this is expected to be a low-scoring game, yet we aren't paying a premium for these NRFI odds.

Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi hasn't allowed earned runs in 19 of 21 starts, so he's someone we always like to see in this market. While he hasn't been quite as good as his 1.76 ERA would suggest, it's hard to take issue with a 3.15 xERA, 25.5% strikeout rate, 4.5% walk rate, and 50.2% ground-ball rate. The Cleveland Guardians have a modest 25.0% YRFI rate on the road this year, too.

Cleveland's Slade Cecconi hasn't been lights out like Eovaldi this year, but he's also shut down teams in the first inning. Cecconi has logged a NRFI in 13 of 16 starts, backing that record with a 3.60 xFIP, 24.3% strikeout rate, and 5.6% walk rate the first time through the order. Texas' bats have been quiet in the first inning at home this year, posting a 23.8% YRFI rate.

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a capable lineup, adding some risk to this one, but the early-game success of starting pitchers Zack Littell and Ryne Nelson suggest there's value in backing a NRFI.

Nelson has given up earned runs in just 2 of his 16 first innings. While his numbers generally shake out around league average, he'll get a big assist from facing a Cincinnati Reds squad that has one of the league's worst YRFI rates on the road (21.9%).

Littell gets the tougher matchup against Arizona, but he's begun games well, posting a 3.17 xFIP, 22.2% K rate, 2.7% BB rate, and 46.7% GB rate the first time through the order. That's helped him net a NRFI in 19 of his 25 outings.

