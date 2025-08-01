3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 8/1/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

This Detroit Tigers-Philadelphia Phillies matchup has a 7.5-run total and a pair of starting pitchers who have excelled in the first inning, making this a an easy recommendation for a NRFI.

Philadelphia southpaw Ranger Suarez has been superb at suppressing loud contact this season, rocking a 3.16 xERA (80th percentile), 29.2% hard-hit rate (99th percentile), 5.3% barrel rate (87th percentile), and 84.8 mph average exit velocity (99th percentile). He's allowed one earned run in the first innings this year, netting a NRFI in 14 of 15 starts. With that kind of track record, it isn't surprising that he's posting his best marks the first time through the order with a 3.31 xFIP, 26.7% strikeout rate, and 51.2% ground-ball rate.

Detroit profiles as a tough matchup for lefties, but most of Suarez's numbers have come against that handedness, and the Tigers have a modest 26.4% YRFI rate on the road this year.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty will start for Detroit, and he's logged a scoreless opening inning in 17 of his 21 starts. He's truly shined the first time through the order with a 2.83 xFIP and 34.9% K rate.

Home runs can be an issue for Flaherty, and the Phillies have been one of the league's better offenses in the first inning, but cooler temperatures in the low 70s and 8 mph winds blowing in should help keep the ball in the park.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres

Much like our first entry, this game has a low total (7.5) and starting pitchers who have performed well to begin games.

However, what's even better is that both teams are in the bottom half for YRFIs, as the St. Louis Cardinals are 23rd in YRFI rate (26.4%) and the San Diego Padres are 17th (27.5%). Further, the Padres' YRFI rate drops even lower at pitcher-friendly Petco Park (25.0%).

Nick Pivetta has been a great addition to San Diego's rotation, and he's been nearly untouchable the first time through the order with a 3.11 xFIP, 30.7% K rate, and 5.8% BB rate. This has contributed to him not allowing an earned run in 17 of 21 first innings.

While the Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore has been an average pitcher at best this season, he's been solid the first time through the order, sporting a 3.87 xFIP, 21.6% strikeout rate, and 5.8% walk rate. He hasn't given up an earned run in 15 of 19 first innings.

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

This is a third matchup with a 7.5-run total, and on top of that, we're getting more appealing NRFI odds than the previous two games. T-Mobile Park is in a tier of its own when it comes to helping pitchers, per Baseball Savant's park factors.

Logan Gilbert has been excellent in 2025, and he's been absurdly good the first time through the order. In that split, the right-hander is showing a 2.06 xFIP, 36.5% strikeout rate, and 3.2% walk rate. While this hasn't translated to the kind of first-inning success that we would expect -- he hasn't allowed earned runs in just 8 of his 14 first innings -- abnormal marks in HR/FB rate (21.4%), strand rate (62.5%), and BABIP (.323) in that sample are the main culprits.

Gilbert should be able to take advantage of his run-suppressing home venue and put the clamps on a Texas Rangers offense that's 21st in YRFI rate (27.3%).

Rangers righty Jack Leiter is the less exciting side of this wager but gets a major boost by facing a Seattle Mariners team that has a microscopic 17.0% YRFI rate at home. Despite generally mediocre numbers, Leiter has logged a NRFI in 14 of 18 starts. Although his 1.83 ERA the first time through the order looks flukey, he's held batters to a 29.2% FanGraphs hard-hit rate the first time through the order.

