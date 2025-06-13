3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 6/13/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

The Houston Astros continue to be a team to target for NRFIs, and Friday's matchup against the Minnesota Twins could be another opportunity to do just that.

For a refresher, the Astros remain at the bottom in both YRFI rate (17.7%) and first-inning runs per game (0.26), so even a so-so pitcher like Minnesota's Chris Paddack should be able to pitch a scoreless opening frame. Further, Paddack tends to be at his best the first time through the order, posting a 4.15 xFIP, 19.7% strikeout rate, and 6.8% walk rate, which has led to him allowing first-inning runs in only 3 of 13 starts.

The Twins cracks the top 10 in YRFI rate (32.4%), but they're just 19th in first-inning runs per game (0.43), 24th in first-inning wRC+ (94), and 21st in first-inning xwOBA (.331). While Houston southpaw Colton Gordon has produced mediocre results through five starts, he's showing promising underlying numbers with a 3.17 xERA, 23.6% K rate, and 2.8% BB rate. He's given up first-inning runs in just one of his five outings, too.

Particularly with the odds pricing this as close to a toss-up for a NRFI, this looks like an ideal matchup to back a clean first inning.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Similar to Houston, the Milwaukee Brewers have struggled at the plate to begin games, ranking 29th in YRFI rate (22.9%) and 25th in first-inning xwOBA (.314). This should give us more faith in St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Erick Fedde logging a scoreless first inning.

Fedde may have a 3.54 ERA, but everything underneath that reeks of regression, including poor marks in xFIP (5.08) and strikeout rate (14.9%). Still, he's allowed earned runs in 4 of 13 first innings and only once in the past 6 starts, so there's room for optimism in a plus matchup. In those last six starts, he's produced a more respectable 4.42 xFIP and 17.1% K rate and went 5+ scoreless innings against three different teams -- one of which was the Los Angeles Dodgers last week -- so his better results of late haven't been confined to just the first inning, either.

On the other side, Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta doesn't need a ton of explanation for a NRFI. He's allowed first-inning runs in 2 of his 14 starts and boasts a 27.0% K rate the first time through the order. The Cardinals average the third-fewest first-inning runs per game (0.32).

While there's some concern about Fedde in this one, neither of these offenses have been effective in the first inning, and this matchup has one of the lowest totals (7.5) on Friday.

Athletics at Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha hasn't allowed any first-inning runs over 13 starts this season, which should immediately grab our attention.

Wacha has been the model of consistency dating back to 2022, and he's done a great job of limiting walks (6.2% rate), barrels (6.9%), and hard hits (32.0%) this year. The Athletics have actually been a solid team at generating YRFIs (34.3%), but they're just 22nd in first-inning xwOBA (.329), so this doesn't appear sustainable.

Luis Severino will toe the rubber for the A's, and while he's had mixed overall results, he's also done a good job to open games, allowing first-inning runs in a mere 3 of his 14 starts. His fantastic 0.65 HR/9 is probably due for regression when considering his 6.7% HR/FB rate, but his 4.8% barrel rate sits in the 88th percentile, so the lack of dingers isn't entirely a fluke. The Royals are 20th in YRFI rate (26.1%) and 24th in first-inning runs per game (0.38), further pointing to Severino putting up a zero to start this one.

Pitching should rule the day to begin this matchup, likely leading us to a NRFI.

