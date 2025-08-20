3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/20/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Cam Schlittler is slated to make his seventh start of the campaign for the New York Yankees, and the 24-year-old hurler is producing reverse splits in his first 29.2 innings pitched. Across his first six outings, Schlittler is permitting a .377 wOBA, 2.57 HR/9, and 38.1% flyball rate to righties (compared to a .337 wOBA, 1.15 HR/9, and 37.2% flyball rate to lefties), and he'll be facing the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time this season.

With Schlittler struggling to generate outs against right-handed batters, Junior Caminero immediately caught my attention in the home run market. Along with Caminero hitting a dinger off Schlittler the first time they met, the hard-hitting righty is sporting a .355 wOBA, 128 wRC+, and .273 ISO versus right-handed pitching this year, and those numbers grow to a .439 wOBA, 186 wRC+, and .323 ISO when he faces a right-hander at home.

Up to this point, we've seen Schlittler deploy a four-seam fastball and slider as his two primary pitches against right-handed hitters. Taking that into account, it's worth noting that Caminero is logging a .317 ISO or better and 12.5% barrel rate or better versus both the four-seam fastball and slider when he's taken on a right-handed pitcher this season.

Anytime Bailey Ober is on the bump for the Minnesota Twins, I want to be aggressive when it comes to taking the opposing players to hit a long ball. Throughout his 20 starts and 108.1 innings pitched in 2025, Ober is ranked in the 13th percentile in barrel rate (10.7%) and 4th percentile in groundball rate (29.8%), which has led to him coughing up at least one homer in eight of his last nine outings.

Ober has struggled to limit hard contact to both sides of the plate, but with the Twins' starter allowing a 2.43 HR/9 and 53.6% flyball rate to lefties (compared to a 1.54 HR/9 and 49.1% flyball rate to righties), Tyler Soderstrom should be on our radar for a dinger. While Soderstrom cooled off earlier in the year following a fast start to the campaign, he's sporting a .412 wOBA, 164 wRC+, and .255 ISO in August, and he's currently on a seven-game hitting streak.

The only concern for Soderstrom right now is his launch angle (4.3-degree launch angle over the last 14 days) -- 11 of his last 20 batted balls have clocked in at 96-plus MPH, but that's resulted in only one dinger during that span. That being said, Soderstrom should be aided by Ober's 51.6% flyball rate and average launch angle (23.3 degrees) in Wednesday's contest.

Over the last 14 days, Jo Adell has been seeing the ball well, registering the highest average exit velocity (97.2 MPH), 4th-best barrel rate (25.0%), and 10th-best hard-hit rate (59.4%). Adell is also tallying a .336 wOBA, 114 wRC+, .263 ISO, and 41.7% flyball rate at home this season, putting him in a stellar spot against Nick Martinez and the Cincinnati Reds' relievers on Wednesday.

Despite Martinez being a sinker-ball thrower, he's in the 36th percentile in groundball rate (39.3%), and he's allowing a 1.22 HR/9 and 40.3% flyball rate to right-handed sluggers. Martinez has given up 10 homers to right-handed hitters this season, and 9 of those 10 dingers have come by way of his cutter, slider, changeup, and four-seam fastball -- which are all pitches Adell has a .210 ISO or better and 15.2% barrel rate or better against since the start of the 2025 campaign.

Once Martinez exits, he'll hand the ball to a Cincy bullpen that has the worst SIERA (4.84), 6th-worst HR/9 (1.74), and 12th-worst barrel rate (7.6%) across the last 14 days of action.

With Adell launching 7 baseballs over the fence in his last 14 appearances, I like his chances to give a fan another souvenir at Angel Stadium on Wednesday.

