3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/4/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Amid the Baltimore Orioles' struggles this season, Ryan O'Hearn has been a bright spot, sporting a stellar .417 wOBA, 177 wRC+, and .202 ISO, which are all career-best marks. Against right-handed pitching, O'Hearn is logging a .428 wOBA, 185 wRC+, and .224 ISO (compared to a .382 wOBA, 152 wRC+, and .065 ISO against left-handed pitching).

O'Hearn's splits versus right-handed hurlers makes him an intriguing option in the home run market, especially with Emerson Hancock set to take the mound for the Seattle Mariners. Hancock is currently giving up a .376 wOBA, 1.57 WHIP, and 2.01 HR/9 to left-handed hitters while also ranking in the 11th percentile in xERA (5.34) and 12th percentile in strikeout rate (16.2%).

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ryan O'Hearn +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even with Hancock benefitting from the pitcher-friendly confines of T-Mobile Park, he's producing a woeful 5.58 xFIP, 1.97 WHIP, and 3.38 HR/9 versus lefties at home this season. Along with 12 of O'Hearn's last 13 batted balls being hit at 91-plus MPH, Seattle's relievers have logged the second-worst HR/9 (1.57), eighth-worst hard-hit rate (42.6%), and second-lowest strikeout rate (17.1%) over the last 14 days.

It appears that the Athletics are going to be trotting out a left-handed pitcher to begin Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Twins, whether it be Sean Newcomb or Jeffrey Springs. Given his numbers against southpaws this season, I'm willing to take a chance on Carlos Correa to go deep at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park in hopes that we get a left-handed hurler on the bump for the A's.

Although it's a small sample of only 38 plate appearances against lefties in 2025, Correa is crushing in that split to the tune of a fantastic .439 wOBA, 190 wRC+, and .389 ISO. Four of Correa's five homers up this point have occurred when he's faced a left-handed pitcher, and winds are blowing out to left field at Sutter Health Park on Wednesday.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Carlos Correa +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

In addition to Correa typically batting fourth whenever the Twins square off against a lefty, he'll be on the road team in this matchup, increasing his chances of seeing five-plus plate appearances if Minnesota has success at the plate. We've also seen the Athletics' bullpen shape into one of the worst units in baseball, as their relievers have tallied the worst SIERA (4.36), worst HR/9 (2.17), worst barrel rate (14.3%), and fourth-worst hard-hit rate (43.0%) over the last 30 days of action.

We're going to ride the hot hand by taking Max Muncy to hit another dinger on Wednesday after he launched two homers on Tuesday versus the New York Mets. Muncy has been demolishing the baseball recently, totaling five long balls over his last five contests.

Across the last 14 days, Muncy is registering the eighth-best hard-hit rate (62.1%), fourth-best barrel rate (27.6%), and sixth-best average exit velocity (96.9 MPH). Additionally, Muncy is tallying a .403 wOBA, 162 wRC+, .263 ISO, and just a 21.8% strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers (compared to a .153 wOBA, -9 wRC+, .022 ISO, and 30.2% strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers).

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Max Muncy +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

While Griffin Canning has surrendered only six homers in his first 11 starts and 53.0 innings pitched, he's gotten a bit lucky, as he's residing in the 11th percentile in average exit velocity (91.4 MPH), 39th percentile in barrel rate (9.1%), and 11th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.4%). Since the start of last season, Muncy has a .310 ISO or better and .426 wOBA or better versus two of Canning's three primary pitches against left-handed hitters (changeup and four-seam fastball).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.