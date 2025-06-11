3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/11/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

Today's Best Home Run Props

There should be plenty of fireworks in Wednesday's Athletics-Los Angeles Angels matchup, and I have my sights set on Zach Neto with JP Sears slated to start for the A's. Across his first 13 starts and 67.1 innings pitched, Sears is ranked in the 34th percentile in xERA (4.27), 40th percentile in barrel rate (9.0%), 36th percentile in hard-hit rate (42.6%), and 9th percentile in groundball rate (32.3%).

Additionally, Sears is giving up a .357 wOBA, 1.98 HR/9, and 49.5% flyball rate when facing right-handed hitters in 2025. On the other hand, Neto is raking against southpaws this year, registering a .351 wOBA, .357 ISO, 125 wRC+, and 47.4% flyball rate in that split.

Although Neto does strike out at a 33.3% clip versus lefties, that should be offset a bit by Sears' 16.2% strikeout against right-handed batters, and Sears has given up multiple homers in three of his last four outings -- including four dingers in his last start against the Angels on May 21. Once Sears exits Wednesday's contest, he'll give way to an Athletics bullpen that has the second-worst HR/9 (1.75), worst barrel rate (13.5%), and seventh-lowest strikeout rate (20.8%) over the last 30 days.

We've been able to target the starters on the Baltimore Orioles in the home run market all season, and Wednesday will be no different with Zach Eflin expected to make his ninth start of the campaign. Despite Eflin's 3.57 xERA suggesting he's been a bit better than his 4.47 ERA indicates, he's still in the 15th percentile in strikeout rate (16.6%), 32nd percentile in barrel rate (9.5%), 48th percentile in hard-hit rate (41.2%), and 33rd percentile in groundball rate (39.2%).

Against left-handed sluggers, Eflin is permitting a .369 wOBA, 2.67 HR/9, 44.4% flyball rate, and a 13.1% strikeout rate (compared to a .298 wOBA, 0.93 HR/9, 38.6% flyball rate, and 21.3% strikeout rate against right-handed sluggers). Taking that into account, Riley Greene makes for an enticing option to hit a moonshot on Wednesday.

Besides Greene sporting a .387 wOBA, 154 wRC+, and .260 ISO versus right-handed hurlers this year, each of his last five batted balls that have been put in play have been hit at 90-plus MPH. Lastly, the weather favors hitters at Camden Yards, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees and winds blowing slightly to right field in this matchup.

Roman Anthony has only made two appearances in the majors for the Boston Red Sox, and he got his first hit in the majors on Tuesday, which was a two-run double versus the Tampa Bay Rays. With Zack Littell expected to be on the bump for the Rays on Wednesday, this is a perfect opportunity for Anthony to send one deep for the first time in the big leagues.

Before being called up earlier this week, Anthony -- who is regarded as Boston's No. 1 prospect -- was logging a .203 ISO, 146 wRC+, and 57.6% hard-hit rate, which resulted in 10 homers across 265 plate appearances in Triple-A. It's undoubtedly a small sample size from Anthony in the majors with only nine plate appearances under his belt, but all six of his batted balls that have been put in play have been clocked in at 86-plus MPH.

As for Littell, the right-handed starter is sitting in the 32nd percentile in xERA (4.30), 11th percentile in strikeout rate (16.3%), 10th percentile in barrel rate (11.9%), and 38th percentile in hard-hit rate (42.3%). Aside from Littell also coughing up a .324 wOBA, 1.78 HR/9, and 47.8% flyball rate to left-handed hitters this season, winds are blowing out to center field at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

