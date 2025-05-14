3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/14/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Jackson Merrill is my favorite home-run pick for tonight's games.

Merrill is taking on Kyle Hendricks. The veteran right-hander is off to a bad start this season, and it's a continuation of what we saw from Hendricks in 2024. Since the start of last year, Hendricks owns a 4.92 SIERA and 15.1% strikeout rate over 166 1/3 innings while allowing 1.46 homers per nine in that time. Left-handed hitters annihilated him last season to the tune of a .370 wOBA and 1.85 jacks per nine.

Enter Merrill, who is off to a stellar start to his campaign. Through his first 69 plate appearances of 2025, Merrill has slugged his way to a .504 wOBA and 4 home runs.

This is the split to target Merrill in as he's put up a career .390 wOBA and 42.4% fly-ball rate versus RHP.

Mark Vientos has a friendly matchup versus southpaw Bailey Falter, and that puts me on his dinger prop.

In 2024, Vientos hammered lefties, racking up a .375 wOBA and 38.6% hard-hit rate in the split. At home against LHP, his hard-hit jumped to 41.9%, and he was much better at home overall, putting up a .386 wOBA at Citi Field, compared to a .327 wOBA on the road.

Falter has pitched to a 4.82 SIERA and 16.8% K rate since the start of 2024. Righties recorded a 42.9% fly-ball rate against him a year ago.

The New York Mets' implied total stands at 5.06 runs, and Vientos can be a big part of that offensive success.

Elly De La Cruz went deep last night, and he can do it again today thanks to a date with righty Davis Martin.

Martin is having a rough go of it this year, with his K rate at a career-low 15.2%. Over 156 career innings, he's got a 4.46 SIERA and 18.3% strikeout rate.

Whenever De La Cruz is taking on a low-strikeout right-hander, he can mash -- especially at home. Elly boasts a career .357 wOBA against RHP, and he's mauled them at home in 2025, registering a gaudy .442 wOBA in the split.

I like De La Cruz to put one in the seats today at Great American Ball Park.

