3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/22/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Yoan Moncada +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's good news to see Yoan Moncada pick up where he left off since returning from the IL.

Moncada has an .820 OPS, .273 ISO, 57.1% (!) flyball rate, and 36.8% hard-hit rate in 25 plate appearances (PAs) against righties since returning, including a pair of bombs. That's a small sample, but he's mashed the split for 8 home runs and a .924 OPS in 119 PAs this season. It's been a theme for the Los Angeles Angels' third baseman.

He'll have a chance for another dinger today. Frankie Montas has struggled with elevated flyball (45.0%) and barrel (11.7%) rates for the New York Mets, leading to 1.83 HR/9 allowed. It's actually 2.45 HR/9 to lefties, which the switch-hitting Moncada will be in this matchup.

FanDuel Research's MLB home run projections expect 0.22 median homers from Moncada on Tuesday, implying closer to +406 for a round-tripper. He's projected to bat sixth at Citi Field tonight.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Mickey Moniak +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

Baseball can produce feel-good stories like Mickey Moniak. After getting designated for assignment by the team who took him No. 1 overall in the draft, he's found a home with the Colorado Rockies.

Moniak has torched right-handed pitching all season and has finally gotten a bump in the order for it. He's now in the two spot after an .884 OPS, .286 ISO, 43.4% flyball rate, and 45.0% hard-hit rate in 228 PAs.

Even if Coors Field is closer to an average park for home runs in particular, the conditions are favorable with warm, humid temps and outwards winds on Tuesday. Erick Fedde is a favorable condition, too.

Fedde's 5.53 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) has come with a giant contact rate (85.0%), and the sinkerballer has quite a few flyballs (40.8% rate) and barrels (9.0%) from missing location. He's coughed up 1.09 HR/9 despite getting fortunate with a 9.0% homer-to-flyball ratio (HR/FB) that is well below the league average (10.9%).

FDR projects Moniak for an identical 0.22 median tanks as they're forecasting for Moncada.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Teoscar Hernandez +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finally in the "W" column out of the break, and I'm guessing one L.A. bat -- if not multiple -- is going deep on Dinger Tuesday.

We've got double-digit outward winds at MLB's best park for home runs, via Statcast, and Minnesota Twins righty Simeon Woods Richardson might be an even better case than that. Woods Richardson has struggled with flyballs (50.7% rate) while also ranking 15th percentile in barrel rate (10.9%). The math starts mathing to allow 1.23 HR/9 despite a low 9.0% HR/FB ratio.

Teoscar Hernandez has navigated a down year to still post 14 homers, and 9 have come off same-handed pitching. He's still 71st percentile in barrel rate (11.7%) and should benefit from this matchup in particular when he's still making good contact but struggled a bit with loft (33.9% flyball rate) against righties.

Our projections have Teoscar (0.26 median bombs) as the Dodgers' second-most likely candidate to homer behind Shohei Ohtani. Especially given the probable attention on this market, these are solid odds when that projection would normally merit +337 ones if correct.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

