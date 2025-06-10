3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/10/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Though there's risk of a late pinch-hitter, Will Benson is hitting too many ropes to ignore in this matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

Over the past 30 days, the outfielder has a .938 OPS, .303 ISO, 43.1% flyball rate, and 39.2% hard-hit rate against right-handed pitchers. All told, Benson has smashed all six of his home runs this season over these last 75 plate appearances (PAs).

Though MLB's fourth-worst park for homers has everyone in Cleveland a bit longer than normal for a bomb, righty Slade Cecconi can make up the difference for the Cincinnati Reds. Cecconi has ceded 2.66 HR/9 in his limited sample (20.1 IP) so far with a massive 19.7% barrel rate allowed. That probably won't stick for the whole season but shows his general ineffectiveness.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect a team-high 0.23 homers from the Reds' lefty on Tuesday. Yes, that projection is slightly north of even Elly De La Cruz given the current temperature of Benson's bat.

On a mild night at Fenway, Brandon Lowe can add his 14th homer of the year.

Lowe's in a prime spot as the Tampa Bay Rays projected No. 2 hitter. He'll tackle Lucas Giolito as the former top prospect's dismal campaign with the Boston Red Sox rolls on. Giolito has only given up one bomb in his last three starts, but it might be luck above all. He's still allowed a 46.7% hard-hit and 35.7% flyball rate in these starts with a fortunate HR:FB ratio (6.3%).

Overall, he's coughed up 1.60 HR/9 this season, and Boston's bullpen has the second-worst skill interactive ERA in MLB over the past month (4.10 SIERA).

Meanwhile, Lowe -- similar to Benson -- is longer than he should be for a homer due to late pinch-hit risk. If he's facing a right-hander, the second baseman's 1.103 OPS, .368 ISO, 40.4% flyball rate, and 49.1% (!) hard-hit rate should be favored to drive one.

FDR projects Lowe for 0.40 median home runs tonight, implying closer to +203 odds for a long ball.

Jorge Polanco has experienced extreme highs in April and extreme lows in May. A middle-of-the-road June is, at least, forming.

Polanco's .413 OPS in May made him perhaps the worst high-order hitter in baseball, but I think the rust is starting to shake off. He's notched a hit in six of seven games with a flyball (37.7%) and hard-hit rate (37.7%) against righties over the last 30 days that is far more promising than the results.

The second baseman was so hot in April that he's still got a .264 ISO in the split for the season. Showing that capability, these odds seem to have gone a bit too far entering a matchup with Brandon Pfaadt.

Pfaadt has let up 1.65 HR/9 because of a massive hard-hit (51.4%) and barrel (13.4%) rate allowed. He's fifth percentile or worse in both categories across all MLB pitchers. If there's a guy that can turn contact into results, it's probably the Arizona Diamondbacks' righty.

Our projections will occasionally push a "y'all must have forgot" name up the board when elite matchups like this creep up. At 0.29 projected homers, I get their logic behind backing Polanco's long odds today.

