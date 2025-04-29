3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/29/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ben Rice +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

New York Yankees sophomore sensation Ben Rice can blast a seventh bomb this season on Tuesday.

Above all, we've got picturesque weather for one on a warm, humid day with winds blowing out in Baltimore. That'll benefit all hitters -- but especially the Yanks versus a debuting Kyle Gibson.

Gibson hasn't pitched all season due to back soreness, but the 37-year-old last surrendered 1.36 HR/9 to left-handed batters in 2024. Lefties' flyball rate (37.1%) was also more than six percentage points higher than righties (31.1%), so this might not be the best Aaron Judge spot.

Rice has cobbled together a 21.7% barrel rate (96th percentile in MLB) this year, which has led to 4 home runs in 74 plate appearances (PAs) against righties. I'd put him top of the list for New York tonight in this split.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Christopher Morel +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

The lone factor not working well in Christopher Morel's favor today is his projected spot in the batting order (7th).

Morel has torched same-handed matchups this season, posting an .886 OPS, .200 ISO, 53.6% flyball rate, and 42.9% hard-hit rate against right-handers. Those contact splits imply more than 2 bombs in 57 PAs are on the way.

You'll want a right-handed bat against Michael Lorenzen entering another warm venue in Tampa. Lorenzen hasn't given up a bomb to lefties in 2025 but has amassed 2.13 HR/9 allowed against righties. His flyball (51.3%) and hard-hit (35.9%) rates in the sample could explain why.

Lorenzen's low strikeout rate (19.7%) also helps offset Morel's usual bugaboo, per the third baseman's 40.2 K%.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Spencer Torkelson +470 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ryan Gusto simply isn't as effective as his 3.45 xERA would indicate.

Gusto is flirting with disaster, allowing extremely elevated flyball (47.6%) and hard-hit (49.2%) rates. He's just been wildly fortunate to record some loud outs when his 6.7% homer-to-flyball ratio is significantly below the league average (11.1%).

Spencer Torkelson's breakout campaign might be making another successful stop against him. Tork has belted righties this season, totaling an .819 OPS, .250 ISO, 46.9% flyball rate, and 34.7% hard-hit rate. His xSLG% (.619) is 96th percentile in all of baseball.

It's interesting that Torkelson is longer for a bomb than Kerry Carpenter. The latter went deep yesterday but otherwise lags behind the first baseman in all of these metrics, and Gusto is slightly more vulnerable in same-handed matchups. I'll take the lengthier Detroit Tigers slugger.

