3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/22/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

James Wood appears to be amidst a breakout campaign for the Washington Nationals, posting an impressive .374 wOBA, 139 wRC+, 7 homers, and 3 stolen bases across his first 95 plate appearances in 2025. Additionally, Wood is producing stellar power metrics, residing in the 93rd percentile in xSLG (.586), 94th percentile in average exit velocity (94.0 MPH), 94th percentile in barrel rate (19.3%), and 92nd percentile in hard-hit rate (56.1%).

On Tuesday, Wood has a massive advantage at the plate with Dean Kremer expected to make his fifth start of the season for the Baltimore Orioles. Over his first 4 starts and 19.2 innings pitched, Kremer is sitting in the 33rd percentile in xERA (4.63), 13th percentile in strikeout rate (14.4%), and 39th percentile in barrel rate (9.7%).

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run James Wood +460 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite Kremer recording a 43.1% groundball rate, he is registering 2.92 HR/9 and just a 10.5% strikeout rate versus lefties (compared to 1.23 HR/9 and a 21.2% strikeout rate versus righties) this season. With Kremer coughing up at least one long ball in three of his four starts, Wood has a decent chance to hit one over the fence at Nationals Park.

This past weekend, the New York Yankees received a scare when Ben Rice was hit by a pitch and exited Saturday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rice was absent from the starting lineup on Sunday and Monday, but he was subbed in during Monday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians, suggesting there's a good chance he's back in the leadoff spot on Tuesday.

Assuming Rice returns, the hard-hitting lefty draws an extremely favorable matchup with Tanner Bibee set to make his fifth start of the new campaign. Bibee has logged concerning metrics to begin the 2025 season, ranking in the 20th percentile in xERA (5.31), 25th percentile in strikeout rate (17.2%), and 9th percentile in barrel rate (15.0%), which has led to him having a woeful 3.15 HR/9.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ben Rice +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

As for Rice, the young slugger is notching elite power numbers, earning the second-highest average exit velocity (96.0 MPH), fourth-best barrel rate (25.0%), and best hard-hit rate (64.6%) in the entire league over his first 78 plate appearances. Even if Rice can't take Bibee deep, the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen is also producing the 10th-worst HR/9 (1.04) and 6th-highest average exit velocity (89.7 MPH).

Entering Tuesday's showdown versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Zack Littell is tallying the 16th-worst HR/9 (2.35) and 21st-worst barrel rate (14.3%) among pitchers that have tossed 10-plus innings this season. Littell is also in the 18th percentile in xERA (5.38), 21st percentile in average exit velocity (91.3 MPH), and 39th percentile in strikeout rate (20.0%).

Provided Littell's lack of swing-and-miss ability and his hitter-friendly power metrics, it is ideal to target someone from the Diamondbacks to hit a dinger, especially with the team earning the best ISO (.230) against right-handed pitching to begin the year. Of the available hitters to choose from, Josh Naylor stands out due to his 80th percentile average exit velocity (91.8 MPH) and 98th percentile strikeout rate (8.3%).

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Josh Naylor +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

In addition to Naylor's exit velocity and plate discipline, he currently has the 19th-best SLG (.548) in all of baseball. Along with Littell's dismal numbers, the bullpen of the Tampa Bay Rays is posting the worst HR/9 (1.67), worst barrel rate (13.3%), worst hard-hit rate (50.5%), and highest average exit velocity (92.0 MPH).

