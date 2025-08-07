3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Thursday 8/7/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

In the day's first game (12:05 p.m. ET), Brent Rooker has a delightful matchup against southpaw Mitchell Parker.

Rooker is absolutely destroying lefties this year, racking up a silly .423 wOBA in the split along with a 39.2% hard-hit rate. Of his 23 homers, 13 have come on the road despite the A's playing their home games in hitter-friendly Sacramento. Rooker is also in a good groove right now, putting up a .371 wOBA and two dingers over his last 31 plate appearances.

As for Parker, he's floundering this season en route to a 5.13 SIERA and 14.7% strikeout rate. He allowed a .372 wOBA in July, and right-handed hitters have tagged him for a 44.0% fly-ball rate on the season.

Once Parker is out of the game, Rooker will see a Washington Nationals 'pen that is dead last in reliever xFIP (4.67).

Oneil Cruz gets a home date against Brady Singer, and it's a good spot for Cruz to go yard.

Singer is having a decent campaign for the Cincinnati Reds, pitching to a 4.22 SIERA, but he doesn't get many Ks (9.6% swinging-strike rate) and gives up a lot of fly-balls (40.9% fly-ball rate). Lefty bats have recorded a .340 wOBA and 1.36 homers per nine innings against Singer while also generating 39.3% hard-hit rate and 43.7% fly-ball rate.

Cruz has as much raw power as anyone in the game, and he does his best work at home against RHP, mashing his way to a .405 wOBA, 57.0% hard-hit rate and 40.9% fly-ball rate. He's got 18 homers on the season, and 10 of them have come at home against righties.

In addition to all that, Cincy's bullpen is 26th in reliever xFIP (4.41), so just about all the boxes are checked tonight for Cruz.

Taking a long shot, Jakob Marsee is an interesting dart throw at +900 odds.

The matchup is definitely there as Marsee is set to take on veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco has put together a really nice career, but he's running on fumes in his age-38 season. Over 38 frames, he's allowing 1.89 homers per nine and a 42.9% fly-ball rate. Lefties have a 44.6% fly-ball rate against him in a small sample of 97 total batters faced.

Speaking of small samples, Marsee has just 22 MLB plate appearances to his name. The rookie excelled in Triple-A this year before getting the call, posting a .371 wOBA and 14 jacks. Since getting promoted, he's hit the ground running, registering a .605 wOBA and one homer.

While he won't keep this up, Marsee is undoubtedly in a nice matchup tonight, and these +900 odds catch my eye.

