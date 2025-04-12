3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Saturday 4/12/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Jackson Jobe has plenty of potential, but it's not come home to roost quite yet.

Jobe has struggled out of the gate with a 5.75 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) that traces quite a bit back to his contact splits. His flyball (40.0%) and hard-hit (38.5%) rates are elevated, and the right-hander has ceded 2.00 HR/9 so far. Matt Wallner can take advantage of this home matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

Projected to hit leadoff, Wallner could start this game with a bang. Though the Minnesota Twins' outfielder has struggled to a .675 OPS against opposite-handed pitchers, his hard-hit (37.0%) and flyball (51.9%) are still extremely solid. Remember, he crushed this split for 12 tanks in just 217 plate appearances a year ago.

Those contact splits and his track record are why FanDuel Research's MLB home run projections expect 0.30 median homers from him on Saturday. If correct, that would merit closer to +286 odds for at least one.

A Yastrzemski haunting the New York Yankees' short porch just sounds correct.

MLB's second-best park for homers is especially kind to scorching southpaws like Mike Yastrzemski. The San Francisco Giants' leadoff man has a 1.252 OPS, .310 ISO, and 38.1% hard-hit rate against righties so far. His flyball rate (33.3%) isn't ideal, but the ballpark should certainly incentivize a bit of loft.

Will Warren struggled with 1.99 HR/9 allowed last season, and his returns through 9.0 innings aren't super convincing that it's solved in 2025. Beyond a 4.92 xERA, his hard-hit rate allowed (50.0%) is still quite high despite just one bomb allowed.

At 0.27 median home runs, Yastrzemski is our projections' fourth-most-likely candidate in all of baseball to round the bases this afternoon.

A Colorado Rockies bat on the road? I'm not popping crazy pills.

Petco Park is actually the fourth-best park in baseball for home runs if you're a righty like catcher Hunter Goodman, and he'll have the platoon edge today opposite lefty Kyle Hart.

Hart's 2.69 ERA in the KBO last year provided hope of renewed big-league effectiveness, but that hasn't been the case. His 6.40 SIERA is ugly with massive hard-hit (50.0%) and flyball (52.9%) rates allowed to this point. He'll be among the league leaders if 3.18 HR/9 allowed sticks throughout the rest of the month.

Meanwhile, Goodman is one of just three Rockies with any sort of a pulse against southpaws. His 1.042 OPS, .333 ISO, 50.0% hard-hit rate, and 33.3% flyball rate could all produce a dinger in the right spot.

Like our other two sluggers, Goodman's median home run projection (0.28) is quite strong.

Which home run props stand out to you today?

