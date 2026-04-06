3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 4/6/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Is Jordan Walker finally living up to his elite prospect status? Time will tell. But he's certainly off to a quality start to 2026, and I like him to go yard today.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jordan Walker +520 View more odds in Sportsbook

Walker has two dingers on the year and is posting some gaudy batted-ball numbers, including a 47.6% hard-hit rate and 42.9% fly-ball rate. He's also got an 11.8% walk rate, so all in all, he just looks like a much improved hitter thus far.

He'll see Washington Nationals starter Zack Littell. A righty, Littell posted slight reverse splits in 2025, giving up 1.82 jacks per nine innings to right-handed hitters.

After Littell leaves the game, Walker will take his hacks against a Washington bullpen that is next to last in xFIP.

Brandon Lowe has a nice matchup today against German Marquez.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Brandon Lowe +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Marquez owns a putrid 5.33 SIERA since the start of 2024. While pitching his home games at Coors certainly didn't help him, Marquez actually gave up a higher wOBA on the road (.398) than at home (.387) last season.

Against left-handed bats last year, Marquez allowed a .393 wOBA and 1.70 bombs per nine.

Lowe is off to a red-hot start, posting a .442 wOBA and 45.8% fly-ball rate en route to three homers. All three long balls have come versus righties, and he recorded a .369 wOBA against RHPs last year. He can do damage against Marquez.

Kerry Carpenter can be a streaky hitter. He's gone deep in two straight games, and I'm intrigued by his Monday matchup with Minnesota Twins' right-hander Joe Ryan.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kerry Carpenter +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ryan is a quality pitcher, but he's always surrendered a lot of fly balls. His fly-ball rate was 48.6% in 2025, and it's 60.0% so far this campaign. That makes him a little more homer-prone than most top pitchers, with Ryan giving up 1.37 home runs per nine last year.

Carpenter has a 47.1% fly-ball rate in 2026, so he needs no help getting the ball into the air. He had a .345 wOBA and 47.2% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage a season ago.

On top of that, the Twins' bullpen holds the sixth-worst xFIP so far.

What are the best MLB player props for today?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.