3 Best MLB Props for Monday 4/6/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the best home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Janson Junk - Strikeouts Janson Junk Over Apr 6 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Janson Junk showed some improved stuff in his 2026 debut, and that comes on the heels of an impressive spring. While we're obviously still dealing with small samples, I've seen enough to buy into Junk being a different hurler this season, and him to strike out at least five Cincinnati Reds is my favorite player prop today.

Junk went 4.1 innings in his first start of the campaign, and he generated a 12.3% swinging-strike rate and 26.3% K rate in that outing. His average fastball velocity sat at 95.4 MPH in that start, up from a 94.2 clip from a season ago.

The Reds are a great matchup. Cincy owns the eighth-highest K rate (26.9%) so far while also recording the sixth-worst wOBA (.288). I think Junk can punch out at least five, and I'm also intrigued by Junk 6+ strikeouts (+198).

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Max Muncy +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Dodgers have -113 odds to go over 4.5 runs today versus the Toronto Blue Jays in a World Series rematch. Max Muncy can get in on the fun.

LA will see righty Max Scherzer. A future Hall of Famer, Scherzer doesn't have too much left in the tank at this point in his career. He posted a 10.7% swinging-strike rate in 2025, his worst mark since 2011. Lefties got to him for a .360 wOBA and 2.45 dingers per nine innings last season.

Muncy does his best work with the platoon advantage, generating a .396 wOBA and 48.4% fly-ball rate in the split last year. He might bump up a spot in the batting order with Mookie Betts on the shelf, and that would put Muncy in an even better spot to drive in a run or score a run.

All in all, Muncy has a few paths to cash this prop, and the matchup versus Scherzer suits him well.

Ryan Feltner Outs Recorded Over 14.5 Apr 7 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With Ryan Feltner taking on the Houston Astros at Coors, this bet isn't for the faint of heart. But I think it's the right call.

Feltner, like Junk, might be an improved pitcher this season. He was superb in his 2026 debut, fanning four and permitting only two baserunners in three shutout innings before having to leave early due to getting hit with a comebacker.

He's expected to be able to handle a full workload tonight, and I think he can have some success against Houston. The Astros don't swing and miss much -- on one hand, that means we'll be relying on the BABIP gods, which is scary, but on the other hand, it gives Feltner a better shot to work deep into the game because he won't be racking up Ks and burning through a lot of pitches.

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.