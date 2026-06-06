NHL
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7)
- Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ABC
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-111)
|Hurricanes (-110)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.9%)
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are +220 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Hurricanes game on June 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes reveal Vegas as the favorite (-111) and Carolina as the underdog (-110) on the road.