Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ABC

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-111) Hurricanes (-110) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.9%)

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are +220 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Hurricanes game on June 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes reveal Vegas as the favorite (-111) and Carolina as the underdog (-110) on the road.

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