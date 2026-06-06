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NHL

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7)
  • Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ABC

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-111)Hurricanes (-110)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.9%)

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are +220 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • The Golden Knights-Hurricanes game on June 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes reveal Vegas as the favorite (-111) and Carolina as the underdog (-110) on the road.

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