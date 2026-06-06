Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (30-33) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-33)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-108) | BAL: (-108)

TOR: (-108) | BAL: (-108) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-188) | BAL: -1.5 (+155)

TOR: +1.5 (-188) | BAL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Blue Jays) vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 3-6, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will hand the ball to Bradish (3-6, 2.53), while the Blue Jays' starter for this game has yet to be determined. The Orioles are 5-7-0 against the spread when Bradish starts. The Orioles have a 2-1 record in Bradish's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.3%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Toronto is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -108 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Blue Jays-Orioles contest on June 6 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (55.9%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 19 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 62 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 30-32-0 in 62 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have compiled a 13-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

Baltimore has a 13-16 record (winning 44.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-26-1).

The Orioles have collected a 30-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .300 with 31 walks and 37 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .391.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto with 74 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .450. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 11th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the major leagues.

Clement heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has 54 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.332/.410.

Kazuma Okamoto has 13 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Okamoto takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 59 hits with a .446 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Orioles. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Alonso enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Taylor Ward has a .404 on-base percentage while slugging .357. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .260.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .217.

Adley Rutschman is batting .256 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

5/31/2026: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/29/2026: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2025: 11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/13/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/12/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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