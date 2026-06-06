Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (33-31) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-38)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-BA

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-138) | SF: (+118)

CHC: (-138) | SF: (+118) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+152) | SF: +1.5 (-184)

CHC: -1.5 (+152) | SF: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 2-2, 1.92 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-6, 4.22 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ben Brown (2-2) for the Cubs and Landen Roupp (5-6) for the Giants. Brown and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Brown's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 4-8-0 ATS record in Roupp's 12 starts with a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60.5%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Giants reveal Chicago as the favorite (-138) and San Francisco as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Giants are -184 to cover, and the Cubs are +152.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

Cubs versus Giants on June 6 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

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Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (53.7%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 13 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 62 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 24-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 15 of the 42 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.7%).

San Francisco is 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-27-4).

The Giants are 26-37-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .250 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 while slugging .353.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 84th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (53) this season while batting .235 with 28 extra-base hits. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 55 hits.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has nine home runs, 30 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Crow-Armstrong has safely hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a .364 on-base percentage and a .439 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .326.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Arraez brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and seven RBIs.

Casey Schmitt's 65 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .321 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Willy Adames has 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .250.

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