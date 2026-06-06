Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (33-30) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-38)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | DET: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | DET: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154)

SEA: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 1-0, 1.71 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-3, 3.69 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (1-0, 1.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Keider Montero (2-3, 3.69 ERA). Miller and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Miller's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers are 7-4-0 against the spread when Montero starts. The Tigers are 2-4 in Montero's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

The Mariners vs Tigers moneyline has Seattle as a -136 favorite, while Detroit is a +116 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Mariners are +128 to cover, and the Tigers are -154.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

The Mariners-Tigers game on June 6 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

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Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 31 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 21 of 36 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 63 opportunities.

The Mariners are 24-39-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 39.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-17).

Detroit is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 62 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-34-1).

The Tigers have a 31-31-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .280 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 39th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 65 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .461. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 73rd, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Josh Naylor is batting .250 with a .351 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford is batting .224 with a .351 OBP and 23 RBI for Seattle this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .288 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .390.

He is 25th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

McGonigle enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and three walks.

Dillon Dingler's 49 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 104th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Riley Greene has accumulated a team-best OBP (.403) and slugging percentage (.461).

Matt Vierling is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.

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