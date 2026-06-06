MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 6
Will Shohei Ohtani or Andy Pages hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
- Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ty France (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 26.6% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Sandy León (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 58 games
- Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)