Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 6

Will Shohei Ohtani or Andy Pages hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ty France (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 26.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 26.6% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 58 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 58 games Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies