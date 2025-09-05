3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 9/5/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

My favorite dinger pick for tonight takes us to homer-happy Great American Ball Park for Austin Hays versus a southpaw.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Austin Hays +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Said lefty is David Peterson. He does a great job keeping the ball on the ground (55.3% ground-ball rate), but he doesn't miss many bats (10.4% swinging-strike rate). The lack of Ks while having to pitch in Great American Ball Park is what has me interested in picking on Peterson today.

Hays has been lights out against LHPs in 2025, amassing a .426 wOBA in the split. He's hot right now with a pair of homers and a .414 wOBA over his last four games.

As an added bonus, the wind is blowing out to left at 8 MPH.

Dean Kremer -- a former Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand -- will face the team that drafted him, and it probably won't go well.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Freddie Freeman +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kremer owns a 4.25 SIERA and 19.8% K rate. Lefties have racked up 1.41 homers per nine innings against him along with a 43.6% fly-ball rate. At home this year, Kremer has permitted 1.43 bombs per nine.

Hitting at the third-best park for left-handed homers over the past three seasons, Freeman is in a good spot to do damage. The veteran first baseman has a .370 wOBA and 39.4% hard-hit rate against righties this year, with 13 of his 18 long-balls coming in the split.

Fernando Tatis Jr. at Coors against a lefty?

I'm in.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Fernando Tatis Jr. +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tatis's .348 wOBA looks underwhelming, but his expected wOBA of .382 is much more impressive. While he's struggled to a .295 wOBA against left-handers, a .252 BABIP in the split is dragging down his output. His fly-ball rate against lefties (41.5%) is much more appealing than his clip versus RHPs (28.7%), and today's matchup checks about all the boxes for him.

The lefty he's up against is Kyle Freeland. Through 131.1 innings this year, Freeland has pitched to a 4.54 SIERA and 16.6% strikeout rate. He's surrendered 2.00 taters per nine over his last six starts. Righties have a .367 wOBA and 43.7% hard-hit rate against him, and he's been hit hard at home, giving up a 47.9% hard-hit rate at Coors.

