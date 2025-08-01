3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 8/1/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Jack Flaherty isn't thought of as a pitcher we want to target in the home run market, but he's been susceptible to the long ball this season, ranking in the 14th percentile in barrel rate (10.8%), 22nd percentile in hard-hit rate (44.2%), and 15th percentile in groundball rate (34.5%) while giving up 1.56 HR/9. Flaherty has also struggled against lefties in 2025, permitting a .328 wOBA, 1.65 HR/9, and 44.5% flyball rate in that split, which puts Bryce Harper in a fantastic spot at home on Friday.

Against right-handed pitching this season, Harper is sporting a .389 wOBA, 151 wRC+, and .242 ISO, and those metrics climb to a .437 wOBA, 185 wRC+. and .286 ISO whenever he faces a righty at Citizens Bank Park. Harper is also in stellar form entering this matchup, as he's logged the 5th-best ISO (.438) and 13th-best barrel rate (18.9%) over the last 14 days.

Even with the Detroit Tigers adding some help to their rotation and bullpen at the trade deadline, their relievers have still coughed up the 12th-worst HR/9 (1.33), 9th-worst barrel rate (9.2%), and 11th-worst hard-hit rate (40.0%) across the last 30 days of action. Lastly, Harper is producing a .281 ISO or better and 20.0% barrel rate or better against all three of Flaherty's primary pitches (four-seam fastball, knucklecurve, and slider) versus left-handed batters this season.

Over the course of his career, Tyler Anderson has produced reverse splits on the mound, and this season has been no different for the experienced southpaw. Across his first 21 starts and 112.1 innings pitched in 2025, Anderson is giving up a .403 wOBA, 2.27 HR/9, and 51.4% flyball rate to left-handed sluggers (compared to a .310 wOBA, 1.34 HR/9, and 49.2% flyball rate to right-handed sluggers).

Additionally, Anderson is sitting in the 25th percentile in xERA (4.54), 18th percentile in strikeout rate (17.6%), and 32nd percentile in barrel rate (9.4%), and his 49.9% flyball rate is a career-worst mark. While Colson Montgomery has only 26 plate appearances versus lefties this year, he has the profile of someone who can take Anderson deep, as he's tallied a .240 ISO and 63.2% flyball rate in his limited sample against left-handed pitching.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Colson Montgomery +540

Montgomery has also been in great form recently, earning the 13th-best ISO (.370) and 9th-best barrel rate (20.6%) over the last 14 days. Assuming Montgomery is confirmed in the lineup for the Chicago White Sox on Friday, he's primed to send a ball into orbit, especially with winds blowing out and it being humid at Angel Stadium (fifth in home run park factor over the last three seasons).

Following the trade of Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced that Anthony DeSclafani would take his spot in the rotation, so he's expected to make his second start of the campaign on Friday. Although DeSclafani has a small sample of only 23.1 innings pitched in 2025, he's showing reverse splits with a .341 wOBA, 2.40 HR/9, and 38.9% flyball rate given up to righties (compared to a .296 wOBA, 1.08 HR/9, and 37.5% flyball rate to lefties).

Taking that into account, Shea Langeliers stands out in the home run department on Friday, especially with him producing reverse splits in the power categories at the plate. On the season, Langeliers is notching a .239 ISO and 45.5% flyball rate against right-handed hurlers, while he's tallying a .237 ISO and 25.0% flyball rate against left-handed hurlers.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Shea Langeliers +340

Sticking with the theme of backing players who are in fantastic form, Langeliers has posted the 4th-best ISO (.440) and a solid 12.2% barrel rate across the last 14 days. Besides Friday's contest taking place at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park (seventh in home run park factor in 2025) with winds blowing out, Langeliers owns a .256 ISO or better and 12.5% barrel rate or better versus two of DeSclafani's three primary pitches (sinker and slider) since the start of the season.

