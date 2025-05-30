3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 5/30/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Jose Soriano is certainly a risky pitcher to target for home runs, as he's residing in the 99th percentile in groundball rate (65.3%) across his first 11 starts and 62.2 innings pitched for the Los Angeles Angels. At the same time, Soriano is in the 26th percentile in average exit velocity (90.5 MPH), 20th percentile in strikeout rate (17.3%), 48th percentile in barrel rate (8.3%), and 17th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.1%).

Soriano has gotten a bit lucky when it comes to giving up dingers, and he may have a tough time keeping the ball out of the air against Jose Ramirez. Against right-handed pitching this season, Ramirez is sporting a .357 wOBA, 134 wRC+, .201 ISO, 11.2% strikeout rate, and a stellar 51.1% flyball rate.

The form is also fantastic for Ramirez, with the switch-hitting third baseman carrying a 21-game hit streak into Friday's contest, and he's gone 4-for-10 with 3 long balls when facing Soriano in his career. Along with winds blowing out to right field at Progressive Field, Ramirez should get a couple of plate appearances versus the Angels' bullpen, which is registering the second-worst HR/9 (2.08), worst barrel rate (12.6%), and worst hard-hit rate (49.6%) over the last 30 days.

Ketel Marte has been out of the Arizona Diamondbacks' lineup in back-to-back games due to dealing with flu-like symptoms, so I would replace him here with Corbin Carroll if he's inactive again on Friday. But if Marte returns to Arizona's lineup in the series opener versus the Washington Nationals, he's got a decent chance to go yard with Jake Irvin slated to start for the Nats.

Along with Irving permitting a 1.64 HR/9, 47.5% flyball rate, and just a 16.9% strikeout rate against lefties, he's also in the 18th percentile in xERA (4.93), 18th percentile in average exit velocity (91.0 MPH), 12th percentile in barrel rate (12.3%), and 18th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.0%). Meanwhile, Marte is crushing right-handed pitching to the tune of a .462 wOBA, 197 wRC+, and .368 ISO in 2025.

Since the start of last season, Marte is producing a .348 ISO or better and .482 wOBA or better versus Irvin's two primary pitches against left-handed batters (curveball and four-seam fastball). Once Irving exits Friday's contest, Marte will get to square off against a Washington bullpen that has the fifth-worst SIERA (4.10), ninth-worst WHIP (1.42), and second-lowest strikeout rate (18.8%) in the last month.

Aside from Cody Bellinger facing one of his former teams on Friday, there are multiple reasons to target him for a dinger versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. For starters, Bellinger has been heating up at the plate recently, earning the 11th-best wOBA (.464), 10th-best wRC+ (208), 16th-best ISO (.333), and 11th-lowest strikeout rate (8.2%) over the last 14 days of action.

Although it's just a sample of 5 starts and 25.0 innings pitched for Tony Gonsolin, the Dodgers' right-handed hurler is in the 21st percentile in xERA (4.74) and 24th percentile in barrel rate (10.4%). Gonsolin is also registering a .386 wOBA, 5.86 xFIP, 13.1% strikeout rate, 1.32 HR/9, and 45.2% flyball rate versus left-handed hitters to begin the campaign.

Bellinger also excels against Gonsolin's pitch mix, tallying a .235 ISO or better and .361 wOBA or better versus two of Gonsolin's three primary pitches (four-seam fastball and curveball) against lefties since the start of last season. Aside from Bellinger having a better chance of seeing five-plus plate appearances on the road team at Dodger Stadium -- which will have winds blowing out to right field on Friday -- we've seen LA's bullpen sputter recently, giving up the fifth-worst HR/9 (1.60) and fifth-worst barrel rate (10.4%) across the last 30 days.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.