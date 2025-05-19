3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 5/19/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Whenever the Chicago Cubs are taking on a righty, I'm at least somewhat interested in Kyle Tucker in the prop market, and that's especially true today for a date with Edward Cabrera.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Tucker +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

Against RHP this season, Tucker sports a 47.3% fly-ball rate and .369 wOBA. That wOBA is being held back by a .250 BABIP in the split -- his career BABIP is .282.

Tucker has been better away from Wrigley this campaign, posting a .408 wOBA in the split while launching 7 of his 10 jacks on the road.

Cabrera, meanwhile, is having a rough go of it through his first 29 1/3 innings in 2025. Cabrera is currently the owner of a 4.55 SIERA, 19.8% K rate and 7.9% swinging-strike rate. He's allowed 1.52 homers per nine innings, with lefties racking up a 40.9% fly-ball rate.

Our MLB home run projections have Tucker projected for 0.36 homers, the second-best clip among all of today's hitters. That makes these +430 odds pretty appealing.

Alec Bohm is at Coors against a lefty, and I'm in.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Alec Bohm +630 View more odds in Sportsbook

While Bohm is in the midst of a poor start to the season, amassing just a .285 wOBA through 177 plate appearances, there are some reasons to be excited today. His expected wOBA of .333 looks a lot better than that .285 wOBA, and Bohm has an excellent track record with the platoon advantage, posting a career .362 wOBA and 40.0% hard-hit rate in the split.

Kyle Freeland is getting the ball for the Colorado Rockies. There are some positives in his statistical profile -- at least compared to his previous seasons -- but he's still got a 16.9% strikeout rate overall and is surrendering a .382 wOBA to right-handed hitters.

The Philadelphia Phillies are -140 to go over 5.5 runs, and Bohm's homer odds -- the third-longest among the Phillies' expected starters -- stand out to me.

With Quinn Priester and Dean Kremer on the bump for today's Baltimore Orioles-Milwaukee Brewers clash, I'm looking to this game for homer props. Christian Yelich is my favorite one.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Christian Yelich +560 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kremer is getting torched by left-handed bats so far this season, with lefties tagging him for a .381 wOBA, 44.2% fly-ball rate and 2.33 dingers per nine. This was the case in 2024, too, as he gave up 1.64 homers per nine and a 43.7 fly-ball rate in the split.

Yelich can take advantage. Despite a slow start to the year, Yelich still has solid numbers versus RHP, including a .342 wOBA and 36.6% hard-hit rate. All seven of his long-balls have come against righties, and he can put one in the seats today in this friendly matchup.

