3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 4/22/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Both starting pitchers in this game have been shaky this season, giving us a clear path to the over.

The New York Yankees will have right-hander Will Warren taking the mound, and he's produced an underwhelming 5.45 xERA through four starts. While he's managed a solid 23.9% strikeout rate, the combination of a 13.4% walk rate and 50.0% hard-hit rate has been his downfall.

Additionally, the Cleveland Guardians could be a particularly tough matchup for Warren, as they'll project to have nearly an entire lineup of left-handed batters. Dating back to last season, the 25-year-old has faced 91 lefty sticks and posted a 5.71 xFIP, 17.6% strikeout rate, and 16.5% walk rate.

Meanwhile, Guardians righty Tanner Bibee is coming off a pair of strong campaigns but hasn't been able to duplicate that success so far in 2025. Bibee has poor marks K rate (17.2%), BB rate (12.6%), and barrel rate (15.0%) across his four outings, and the result has been a 5.31 xERA.

Both teams have performed well versus right-handers this season, as well. Among active rosters, the Yankees have the 8th-best wRC+ in the split (121) while the Guardians are 11th (111).

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have had a rough opening month to their campaign, but this should be a get-right series against the Chicago White Sox.

While the Twins have been a below-average offense against righties this year, if we go back to the beginning of 2024, their active roster owns a 105 wRC+ in the split, so better days should be ahead.

A date with Chicago righty Davis Martin ought to help accelerate the process. Martin is showing a 4.84 ERA through four starts, yet his xERA is even worse at 6.50. Of particular note is a lack of Ks, as the 28-year-old has managed just a 13.1% strikeout rate and 7.5% swinging-strike rate.

Minnesota starter Bailey Ober hasn't exactly been crushing it, either, but his numbers have been skewed by a horrendous opening start where he allowed eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. In the three starts since, he's produced a 4.01 xFIP, 21.2% strikeout rate, and 4.5% walk rate, putting him more in line with expectations entering the season.

Ober should get a major assist from an anemic White Sox lineup, too. Chicago's active roster has the league's worst wRC+ (65) against righties, and even if we include last season, that number barely moves up (75).

It might not feel great to back a struggling team like the Twins, but they should be a far stronger team than the White Sox over the long haul. They already took two out of three in Chicago earlier this year and won both of those games by five runs apiece.

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

These lineups have been below average versus righties in 2025, so this matchup could boil down to pitching, and the Toronto Blue Jays have the superior right-hander starting on Tuesday.

That's because Chris Bassitt has been lights out through his four starts, logging a 2.86 xERA, 33.3% strikeout rate, and 5.4% walk rate. While those punchouts should taper off eventually -- Bassitt logged a 22.2% K rate in 2024 -- his 13.6% swinging-strike rate is well above his career average, so this hasn't been entirely a fluke.

On the other hand, Houston Astros righty Ronel Blanco has put up an uninspiring 4.88 xERA, 22.4% strikeout rate, and 13.4% walk rate over his four outings.

Bassitt will also has one of MLB's top bullpens working behind him. Toronto's active relievers have a league-best strikeout rate (31.7%) and the third-best xFIP (3.02).

The Blue Jays look to have a notable pitching advantage tonight, making them the team to back as a slight favorite.

