3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Red Sox on Saturday 6/14/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox?

Didn't we just play a Carlos Rodon versus Hunter Dobbins tilt? We did! The Red Sox nabbed a surprising win last Sunday night, but can the Yankees' ace get revenge on Saturday?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Yankees at Red Sox

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

I loathe betting repeat outcomes in repeat matchups, but these circumstances are forcing my hand.

How did the Red Sox chase Rodon from Sunday's game? Because they're absolutely torching left-handed pitching. Over the last 30 days, Boston's .781 team OPS against them is fourth-best in MLB. The lefty's elevated flyball (42.1%) and hard-hit (37.9%) rates allowed came back to bite him.

Of course, any offensive expectation opposite the Yankees is usually a good sign for an over. New York, on the back of Aaron Judge's historic season, has MLB's second-best team OPS against righties like Hunter Dobbins (.791) over the past month of play. Dobbins gave up three runs and two bombs in 5.0 innings on Sunday.

Boston's bullpen has also been struggling, wielding the seventh-worst skill-interactive ERA (4.06 SIERA) over the past 30 days.

These two teams, facing these two hurlers, combined for 18 runs in MLB's 14th-best park for hitters just six days ago. Now, Fenway Park is MLB's second-best venue for offense and likely a bit ornery after just three runs in Friday's contest. Give me the over.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Jazz Chisholm is undervalued across the board with offense on the menu.

It's no lock that Chisholm plays on Saturday, but nearly coming in as a defensive replacement in the series opener is likely a good sign he's good to put this groin issue behind him. He was projected to return Friday, but Aaron Boone played it safe.

Why not when the Yanks were facing lefty Garrett Crochet? He's much more of a priority to get into the lineup against righties like Dobbins, tattooing them for an 1.143 OPS and .333 ISO in the last 30 days.

If I had to guess why Chisholm's props are so distant today, it was an 0-for-3 sample in Dobbins' start earlier this week against New York. He's still, largely, a force against right-handed pitching in a park that heavily slants toward scoring.

Chisholm's low walk rate in the aforementioned split (5.3%) opens the door to his bases prop, but I'll also sprinkle the RBI prop at +150 when he's projected to hit fifth. One swing could cash both.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.