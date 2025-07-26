3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Red Sox on Saturday 7/26/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Red Sox

Clayton Kershaw on the mound usually isn't the best omen for opposing batting orders. After posting a 4.51 SIERA a season ago, Kershaw is on pace to have a new career-worst mark of 4.52. At 37 years old, Kershaw has clearly taken a step back compared to his days of winning three Cy Young awards.

Boston excels against left-handed pitching with the most runs scored and fourth-highest batting average (.260). In comparison, the Red Sox have a .247 batting average against righties (14th-highest) while logging the 14th-fewest runs in the split. Boston faced a starting left-handed hurler on Wednesday and erupted for nine runs.

Kershaw's most-used pitches are a slider (40.5%), four-seam fastball (36.2%), and curveball (17.3%). The Sox are in the top 12 of runs above average against all three pitches and sit in the top 4 when facing sliders and curveballs. Excelling against breaking balls holds plenty of weight in this meeting, for Kershaw's best put away rates are held by his slider (17.7%) and curve (20.8%) compared to his fastball holding a measly mark of 4.8%.

Assuming Boston continues to light up southpaws, it should get a few innings against the Dodgers bullpen. Los Angeles' relievers have MLB's seventh-highest ERA. Furthermore, this is when the Red Sox's power hitting could come into play.

The Dodgers' bullpen give up 1.14 home runs per nine innings pitched (10th-most), and Boston has the 5th-highest SLG, 6th-highest isolated power, and 11th-highest home run rate. Don't expect Los Angeles' relievers to save the day.

With 4.88 runs per game (fifth-most) on the season, the Red Sox's team total of 4.5 is right around their usual averages. Considering the favorable matchups against the Dodgers' pitching, I'll happily take plus odds for Boston to go over 4.5 runs.

First baseman Romy Gonzalez is frozen solid with one hit over his past eight appearances. So, why would we back a batter on such a bitter cold streak?

Gonzalez shines against left-handed pitching by batting a blistering .349 compared to .237 when facing righties. His power is elevated in this split, too, as five of Gonzalez's six big flies came against southpaws. The favorable meeting with Kershaw doesn't stop there, for he's hitting .313 against sliders and .500 when facing curveballs. Gonzalez's .262 batting average against four seamers is solid, as well. Most importantly, Boston's first baseman rakes against Kershaw's top pitches (slider and curve).

Our MLB DFS projections are also pointing to a big day for Gonzalez, forecasting 2.52 total bases. This projection has a 71.7% implied probability (or -253 odds) for at least two total bases -- which suggest excellent value compared to the -105 line carrying only a 51.2% implied probability.

We're taking a risk due to the ongoing cold streak, but it's difficult to ignore Gonzalez's success against lefties and Kershaw's most-used pitches.

The Red Sox are the clear favorite to win tonight with -144 odds. While the batting order's advantages are part of the equation, Garrett Crochet is playing a big part with his 2.19 ERA and 2.93 SIERA.

Part of Crochet's success is thanks to a 10.97 K/9 while ranking in the 90th percentile of strikeout rate. From May 26 to July 12, Crochet reached at least seven Ks in nine consecutive starts. This streak was finally snapped with five strikeouts on July 20. Should we expect Crochet's strikeout total to stay down?

Los Angeles' ability to log runs is my biggest bullet point for under 6.5 strikeouts. I have few worries about the Dodgers facing a southpaw, backed by sporting the fourth-most runs when facing lefties. Among Crochet's top three pitches, his four-seam fastball carries the load with a 37.4 K% compared to his cutter at 19.6% and sinker holding a 10.9 K%. L.A. is extremely dangerous against four seamers with the second-most runs above average.

In the 2024 season, Crochet finished in the 98th percentile of strikeout rate. In one meeting with the Dodgers last year, he logged six Ks. Los Angeles currently has a 21.6 K% (13th-lowest), which is on par with 2024's mark of 21.4% (11th-lowest). This previous head-to-head feels relevant considering the similar strikeout rates, giving us another angle for under 6.5 Ks.

