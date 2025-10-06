3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 6

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 6

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Matchup: at Jacksonville

Sam Darnold appeared on last week's QB streaming options and produced 341 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and 28.6 fantasy points (QB2). He's now averaging 19.8 fantasy points per game over his last four games.

Initially, the Jacksonville Jaguars may seem like a tough matchup, for their pass D is giving up the second-fewest expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) and 6.3 yards per passing attempt (sixth-fewest) -- via NFL Next Gen Stats. However, opposing QBs are still posting the 14th-most fantasy points per game against the Jags.

Jacksonville's numbers could be boosted by facing two meh passing attacks in the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Furthermore, the unit gave up 241 passing yards and 7.5 yards per passing attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals' Jake Browning and 309 passing yards and 8.1 yards per passing attempt when facing Brock Purdy in Week 4.

A tough matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 5 could further emphasize targeting this matchup. Darnold is boasting 0.41 EPA/db since Week 2 while averaging 9.3 yards per passing attempt.

According to Yahoo Sports, Darnold is rostered in only 31% of leagues.

Bryce Young, Panthers

Matchup: vs. Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys' defense took a step forward by holding the New York Jets to 22 points and 5.2 yards per play. However, Justin Fields was still an extremely productive fantasy piece thanks to 283 passing yards and 25.9 fantasy points (QB5).

Opposing signal-callers are averaging the most fantasy points per game against Dallas. Almost any quarterback is a target against this defense -- even Bryce Young with his up-and-down play.

The Cowboys are allowing 8.4 yards per passing attempt (the most) and 284.6 passing yards per contest (the most). Young posted 22.3 fantasy points while finishing as QB8 in Week 2. Carolina also carries the 11th-highest pass-play rate and 36.0 passing attempts per game (7th-most).

Dallas enters this game as 3.5-point favorites, potentially putting the Panthers in a negative game script once again. The passing game could get a boost with Jalen Coker returning from injured reserve, and Xavier Legette was back in action on Sunday. Young has a path to providing value, and he's rostered in 19% of leagues.

Geno Smith, Raiders

Matchup: vs. Tennessee

With nine interceptions on the season, Geno Smith's roster rate has dropped to 36%. He's totaled only 10.4 fantasy points per game over the last two while totaling five interceptions. Could he get back to value in Week 6?

Smith was averaging 16.9 fantasy points per game in the first three games. The Las Vegas Raiders still carry the 12th-highest pass-play rate and average 7.2 yards per passing attempt (14th-most).

Tennessee is allowing the 15th-lowest rush success rate compared to the 9th-highest pass success rate ceded. Las Vegas totaled a 50.4% pass-play rate over the last two games compared to 58.5% on the season. We could see the Raiders lean on Smith's arm once again considering the matchup.

Furthermore, the Titans are surrendering the 8th-highest EPA/db, 6th-most yards per downfield target, and 10th-most yards per passing attempt. Smith's turnover woes will be the biggest worry for fantasy production. If he can take care of the rock, the Raiders' QB should bounce back.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.