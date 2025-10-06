The Jacksonville Jaguars may be one of the four newest franchises in the NFL, but that hasn't stopped them from featuring several all-time greats in their short history.

However, that does beg the question: Who are the best Jacksonville Jaguars players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Jacksonville Jaguars players of all time.

Best Jacksonville Jaguars Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Jacksonville Jaguars players of all time by Sports Reference's Approximate Value (AV):

Player Rank AV Pos Seasons Jimmy Smith 1 118 WR 1995-2005 Fred Taylor 2 106 RB 1998-2008 Mark Brunell 3 104 QB 1995-2003 Brad Meester 4 103 LG 2000-2013 Maurice Jones-Drew 5 85 RB 2006-2013 Tony Boselli 6 74 LT 1995-2001 John Henderson 7 72 DT 2002-2009 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Jimmy Smith (1995-2005)

Wide receiver Jimmy Smith was on the first Jacksonville team in franchise history, so it's fitting that he rates out as the best Jaguars player of all time.

Smith was one of the most consistent receivers in football during his 11-year stint with the Jags. He cleared 1,000 receiving yards nine times in 10 seasons from '96 to 2005, averaging 84 receptions, 1,119.9 yards, and 6.4 touchdowns per season during that stretch. His best season came in 1999 when he led the league with 116 receptions and was named a 2nd Team All-Pro.

To this day, Jimmy Smith is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Jimmy Smith Accomplishments

5-time Pro Bowl

2-time 2nd Team All-Pro

2. Fred Taylor (1998-2008)

Running back Fred Taylor spent the first 11 seasons of his 13-year career with the Jaguars, serving as one of the most efficient rushers in the NFL.

Taylor broke out as a rookie in 1998, finishing third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after a 1,223-yard season in which he scored 17 total touchdowns. He cleared 1,100 rushing yards in seven of 11 seasons with the team, peaking with 1,572 yards in 2003. Taylor is responsible for the longest run in NFL Playoff history: a 90-yard scamper in the 2000 Divisional Round.

Fred Taylor finished his career with the most rushing yards in franchise history -- a title he still holds as of 2025.

Fred Taylor Accomplishments

Pro Bowl (2007)

2nd Team All-Pro (2007)

3. Mark Brunell (1995-2003)

Quarterback Mark Brunell was under center for over a quarter of Jacksonville's all-time wins, cementing his spot on this list of best Jaguars of all time.

Brunell was the backup quarterback for the first Jaguars game in franchise history, but by the end of the season he proved to be quarterback of the future in Jacksonville. As the full-time starter from 1996 to 2002, Brunell started over 100 games for the team, averaging 221.6 passing yards per game. His best season came in his first year as a full-time starter when he led the league with 4,367 passing yards.

By the time he parted ways with the team in 2004, Brunell was the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Mark Brunell Accomplishments

3-time Pro Bowl

4. Brad Meester (2000-2013)

Offensive lineman Brad Meester is the first non-skill position player on this list, but he represents the end of a clear Tier 1 of best Jaguars of all time.

Meester played all 14 NFL seasons with the Jaguars, starting every game he appeared in. He is one of just 23 offensive linemen to clear 100 AV since the year 2000, while 209 games played are the most in Jacksonville franchise history by nearly 40 games.

Brad Meester Accomplishments

Jaguars All-Time Leader in Games Played (209)

5. Maurice Jones-Drew (2006-2013)

Maurice Jones-Drew may be the second-best Jaguars running back by AV, but his peak rivaled any back in NFL history.

MJD spent nine of his 10 professional seasons in Jacksonville, though he didn't take over as their full-time starter until Year 4. But from 2009 to 2011, Jones-Drew was one of the most effective rushers in football. He rushed for over 1,300 in three consecutive seasons during that stretch, topping out with a league-leading 1,606 yards in 2011.

Maurice Jones-Drew Accomplishments

3-time Pro Bowl

First Team All-Pro (2011)

