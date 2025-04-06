3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UConn vs. South Carolina

Sunday's national title game on the women's side should be an absolute banger. The UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks have been on a collision course that everyone except the selection committee saw coming as the two best teams in women's college basketball this year.

Legendary coaches Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley, with 15 national titles between them, will spar for 2025's crown. As of now, UConn is a modest favorite to cut down the nets, according to the college basketball betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here are my favorite bets for UConn-South Carolina.

Betting Picks for UConn vs. South Carolina

If you're a casual bettor of women's college basketball, now is a good reminder that South Carolina lost two of its leading three scorers from last year's title team.

That's why UConn is a modest favorite to capture the title as, really, one of the best teams we've seen in the last decade. The Huskies have a +58.9 adjusted net rating (NRTG) after 22 wins this season of at least 30 points. Three of their five tournament games, including against top-seeded UCLA on Friday, held such a margin.

Not even factored into that stat is UConn's 29-point road win over these Gamecocks back on February 16th, which sort of announced to the world they were title favorites.

This UConn's team's one weakness is a high amount of three-point attempts allowed per game (40.2), but South Carolina shoots an awful 26.1% from deep. They just don't seem to have the firepower to score on a team that, otherwise, was second in Division 1 in two-point field goal rate allowed (58.1%).

I'm expecting another double-digit win for the Huskies, laddering the first-half and full-game spreads. I'm not standing in the way of Paige Bueckers' mission to not be the lone UConn great without a natty.

The Gamecocks are still going to give it their all, which is why I plucked out this prop for Te-Hina Paopao on the other side.

Paopao is the only South Carolina player averaging over 4.0 three-point attempts per game (4.2). She's shot a decent 37.1% on those tries this season.

In February, the senior had 10 points and went 2-for-6 (33.3%) from downtown in the lopsided loss to the Huskies. She'll probably get more run as the team tries to keep pace with the favorites in this one, too.

A 14-point showing on Friday was a sign she's comfortable with the gym in Tampa, too.

Usually, the team tosses it inside to Chloe Kitts or Joyce Edwards to score without much resistance. That probably won't be an option here. The 5'9" Paopao should, once again, be among their best options to put points on the board.

You can also click here to get our updated printable Women's College Basketball Tournament bracket for the Round of 16.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for the upcoming games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest women's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.