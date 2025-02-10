3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Monday 2/10/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

North Carolina at Clemson

For a team that averages 80.6 points per game (92nd percentile), it's been rough sledding recently for North Carolina. The Tar Heels are putting up only 67.3 PPG over their last three games.

UNC's scoring total is in trouble once again as it enters a low-scoring environment against Clemson. The Tigers just knocked off Duke 77-71 on Saturday and is in the 94th percentile for the slowest tempos in college basketball.

Clemson's defense isn't anything special by ranking 51st in Bart Torvik's adjusted defensive efficiency, but it has a way of making games ugly. Opponents put up only 67.3 PPG (87th percentile) while facing the Tigers. A rock fight could be inevitable with Clemson in its home arena.

North Carolina Total Points Under Feb 11 12:00am UTC

The Tar Heels look to attack the rim by sitting in the 85th percentile for close twos shot distribution. This is limited by the Tigers, for they are in the 79th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed. On top of forcing a slow pace, Clemson has a favorable defensive matchup in this one too.

Additionally, the Tigers force 13.3 turnovers per game (80th percentile) compared to UNC forcing 10.9 (29th percentile). Losing the turnover battle only fuels Clemson's ability to slow this game down and make it ugly.

Bart Torvik's game projections have North Carolina scoring 70 points -- slightly under the 70.5-point total.

Baylor at Houston

The top matchup of Monday is in the Big 12 between Baylor and Houston. The Bears continue to be streaky, for they took out by Kansas by 11 on February 1st, followed by a 14-point loss versus Texas Tech and 15-point win over UCF.

Considering the up and down nature of Baylor, the 9.5-point spread in favor of the Cougars isn't a surprise. Bart Torvik is suggesting a Houston cover, predicting a 71-57 final in favor of the Cougs.

Finding a way to crack Houston's defense will be the Bears' biggest challenge as the unit is second in efficiency while giving up 57.0 PPG (the fewest). Baylor is 16th in offensive efficiency, but regression seems imminent considering its shot distribution, which is in the 5th percentile for close twos and 35th percentile from three. This paired with a 52.8 eFG% (88th) isn't yielding much confidence against an elite defense.

While the Bears are 3rd in close two shot distribution allowed, they are also in the 35th percentile for three-point shot distribution allowed. We have an angle for Houston scoring as it shoots 39.3% from deep (98th percentile). Despite only 20.7 shots per game (28th percentile), the Cougs still pour in 8.1 made threes per game (65th percentile).

Spread Betting Houston Feb 11 2:00am UTC

My only hesitance on Houston covering is injuries. Lead guards L.J. Cryer (14.3 PPG) and Emanuel Sharpe (12.5 PPG) were questionable as of Sunday morning. However, both are expected to play as Cryer is recovering from a hand injury while Sharpe comes off a two-game absence.

With that said, we have our pick of guards who could take advantage of Baylor's porous perimeter defense. Instead of going with Cryer or Sharpe, Milos Uzan (10.0 PPG) is intriguing.

He's putting up 13.3 PPG over his last six while shooting 48.4% from the field and 52.2% from three. Uzan takes 37.9% of his shots from three-point land and has made at least two three-pointers in five of the last six.

Bart Torvik labels Uzan as a scoring point guard, and this position has a 20.8% usage rate when facing Baylor in conference play (seventh-highest out of 16 teams in the Big 12). The Bears' backcourt has mediocre Defensive Bayesian Performance Ratings (DBPR) too, including Jeremy Roach (0.87) and Jayden Nunn (1.57) -- per EvanMiya.

Uzan is averaging 10.9 PPG in conference play along with the third-highest usage rate on the Cougs (17.6%). Give me over 10.5 points for the emerging guard.

