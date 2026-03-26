3 Best Bets for Today's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament Games

March Madness is on to the second week.

We've got four games coming at us today. What are the best bets to target?

Let's dig in.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Sweet 16 Best Bets for Thursday

Purdue vs. Texas

The Boilers are playing as well as anyone in the nation, and while Texas is obviously in good form, too, I like Purdue to cover.

Spread Betting Purdue Mar 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Purdue's offense should have a meaningful advantage against the Longhorns' defense as it's a matchup between the best offense left in the field and the worst defense remaining in the tourney. KenPom slots Purdue first in adjusted offense and ranks Texas 61st in adjusted defense.

On the other end, Purdue's defense -- its Achilles heel at times during the regular season -- has been improved lately, with the Boilermakers giving up 69 and 71 points through two NCAA Tournament games after holding Michigan (72 points), UCLA (66) and Nebraska (58) to modest outputs in the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue is peaking at the perfect time, and its offense has a big edge in this matchup, making Purdue -6.5 an appealing bet in my eyes.

Iowa vs. Nebraska

The Huskers are an elite defensive team, but the style of defense they utilize leads to a lot of three-point looks for opponents.

Cooper Koch can take advantage.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Cooper Koch (IOW) -122 View more odds in Sportsbook

While Nebraska's defense ranks sixth overall, per KenPom, the Cornhuskers permit the country's sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (50.0%) -- meaning half of the shots they allow are three-point attempts.

We saw this play out with Koch against the Huskers in the regular season. The Hawkeyes and Huskers played twice, and Koch -- who is shooting 40.4% from three this season -- took a whopping 19 three-point tries over the two games.

Koch went 4 for 6 from three last time out in the upset win over Florida. He's an excellent shooter and should see plenty of looks in this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Arizona

This game has shootout potential. This over/under reflects that as it is 18.0 points higher than the total for any of Thursday's other games.

However, I think you can make a case it should be a bit higher.

Total Points Over Mar 27 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Wildcats and Arkansas both boast elite offenses, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively, in KenPom offense. They each prefer a fast pace, too, with Arkansas 17th in adjusted tempo and Arizona 66th.

Arizona's offense should find a lot of joy today as they're in a pace-up matchup against an Arkansas defense that checks in just 53rd.

Arkansas' offense has had no trouble filling it up of late, pouring in at least 82 points in seven straight games, including 94 and 97 points through two Big Dance games.

With the Razorbacks an 8.5-point underdog, there's a chance the pace gets hectic in the second half if Arkansas needs to chase the game and up the tempo in an effort to climb out of a hole.

All in all, although this is a lofty total, the over is the side I want to be on.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.