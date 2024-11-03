3 Best Bets for Sunday Night Football: Colts at Vikings

Does anyone know if anything interesting happened with the Indianapolis Colts this week?

Unless you live under a rock, you probably heard Indianapolis is moving away from Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco starting in this week's primetime showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. They're hoping to make a playoff push with the veteran who went 2-1 in significant game action earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is looking to regain the momentum that had them 5-0 to begin the year. A short-week loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 set up a mini-bye into what is surely going to be a raucous environment with plenty of clapping above heads.

Sunday Night Football Betting Picks: Colts at Vikings

The Colts' season will spiral one of two ways with a move as stark as benching the quarterback that got every rep in training camp.

Of course, there is validity to Anthony Richardson's all-time poor level of play. This number shortened below a key number of seven as Flacco was announced the starter for a reason, but this is a tough assignment on short notice.

Last Thursday, Minnesota got handed a terrible spot on a short week with the Rams returning to full health, but this is still numberFire's second-best overall defense when adjusting for schedule. Richardson's explosive, out-of-structure plays might have oddly helped put points on the board in lieu of Flacco and Jonathan Taylor slowly scooching the ball down the field.

On the other side of the ball, Indy has gotten smashed for the third-most rushing yards per game (151.9), and they're nF's seventh-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense. Minnesota (16th) sits fairly average in the rankings but can do a little bit of both with either Aaron Jones on the ground or a passing attack that gets back T.J. Hockenson's full workload this weekend.

The Vikes have given up 18.0 points per game listed as the home side this season (including London), and Indianapolis has surrendered 26.0 points per game in Flacco's three games with significant snaps. The Colts barely squeaked by the Tennessee Titans and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was far from a cure-all solution under center.

Loving Minnesota in a survivor pool or moneyline setting, I'll also ladder the first-half and full-game margins of victory. Expect the Purple People Eaters to get back on track.

