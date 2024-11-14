3 Best Bets for College Football Week 12

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

A couple of ranked SEC matchups headline the Week 12 slate in college football. There are also other conference games littered across college football that could have playoff implications.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

All college football odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 12 Betting Picks

No. 17 Clemson at Pittsburgh

This is a matchup between a pair of ACC teams who have looked shaky in recent weeks, with the No. 17 Clemson Tigers traveling to face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. Even though the Panthers have dropped two straight to fall to 7-2 on the season, they're good enough to cover the spread and remain competitive against this Tigers squad.

Clemson has two losses themselves, and one of those came in Week 10 against the Louisville Cardinals by the score of 33-21. The Tigers have given up 30-plus points in four of their contests this year, and Pitt is averaging the most points per game (36.7) among all the teams Clemson has faced this season.

Pittsburgh Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Up to this point, the Panthers have scored 21-plus points in seven of their nine games entering Week 12. In addition to that, Pitt is 24th in expected points added per rush (0.06) and 48th in expected points added per dropback (0.02). Plus, they excel at staying ahead of the chains with the 22nd-best early downs expected points added (0.16).

After being sacked six total times across his first seven starts for the Tigers, Cade Klubnik has been sacked six times over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, the Panthers have tallied six-plus sacks in two of their last four games, so they are capable of creating short fields for their offense in a crucial conference matchup.

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 11 Georgia

The only concern I have with backing the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers to cover the spread against the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs this week is the fact it will be a popular pick. But what have the Bulldogs done in recent months to place any confidence in them to defeat a top-ranked SEC opponent by double-digits?

Not only is Georgia coming off a 28-10 loss to the Mississippi Rebels in Week 11, but quarterback Carson Beck has fallen all the way to 54th in total expected points added (29.6) among qualified signal-callers. Beck has thrown at least one interception in four consecutive starts and multiple interceptions in three of his last four, which doesn't bode well for the Bulldogs' offense ahead of a meeting with an underrated Volunteers defense.

Spread Tennessee More odds in Sportsbook

Despite having an effective offense that is 25th in expected points added (0.07) under head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee's defense is 2nd in expected points added (-0.17). Moving the ball against the Volunteers is going to be easier said than done as Tennessee's defense has the second-best early downs expected points added (-0.23) and the best third/fourth-down success rate (23.6%).

Taking care of the football is going to be crucial in this game, and the Volunteers are tied for the 35th-best turnover margin (+4), compared to the Bulldogs being tied for 88th in the same stat (-3). I expect Tennessee to lean on Dylan Sampson and their stout defense to keep things close -- or even win -- on Saturday.

No. 19 Washington State at New Mexico

Outside of a 45-24 defeat to Boise State Broncos earlier in the season, it's been smooth sailing for the No. 19 Washington State Cougars, who have an 8-1 record entering Week 12. Following a lopsided 49-28 victory over the Utah State Aggies in Week 11, the Cougars will be tasked with taking down a 4-6 New Mexico Lobos squad on Saturday.

Similar to last week's contest against Utah State, Washington State has a massive edge over New Mexico this week despite the Lobos having some notable offensive metrics. As for New Mexico's defense, they are 126th in expected points added allowed per rush (0.11), 133rd in expected points added allowed per dropback (0.16), and 131st in early downs expected points added allowed (0.21).

Spread Washington State More odds in Sportsbook

Moving the ball shouldn't be an issue for the Cougars, with quarterback John Mateer sitting at 26th in QBR (74.2) and 10th in total expected points added (57.0). Even though Devon Dampier is 35th in QBR (71.5) and 3rd in total expected points added (66.1), the Lobos are all the way down at 119th in turnover margin (-8).

While New Mexico's offense is a formidable unit, their defense will likely struggle to get stops against a Washington State offense that is producing the eighth-most points per game in the nation (39.3). The Cougars are also 4-2 against the spread (ATS) as favorites this season while the Lobos are 3-3 ATS as underdogs.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.