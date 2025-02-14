3 Best Bets and Predictions for the NBA AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

As part of the Saturday night festivities of NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest will feature three new faces and a back-to-back champion. While Mac McClung looks to defend his crown for the second year in a row, Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson Jr., and Stephon Castle are all hoping to etch their name in dunk contest history.

Along with possibly joining former NBA player Nate Robinson as the only players to win three dunk contests, McClung could become the first player to ever win three in a row. McClung is heavily favored to take home the hardware again, but will he fend off the rest of the field?

Or will one of the new invitees put on a show in front of everyone at the Chase Center?

Let's take a look at the odds for this year's dunk contest and discuss the best bets to consider.

2025 Dunk Contest Betting Picks

Before diving into who to take and what bets are standing out, here are the odds for each player to win the event.

Player Dunk Contest Odds Mac McClung -210 Matas Buzelis +500 Andre Jackson Jr. +750 Stephon Castle +750

Instead of backing McClung to three-peat at -210 odds, I believe it's worth taking a flier on someone like Jackson in an event that features a ton of uncertainty. Jackson was a second-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft out of UConn, going from the Orlando Magic to the Milwaukee Bucks via a trade on draft night.

After appearing in 57 games and making 8 starts as a rookie in 2023-24, Jackson has been active in 51 games while making 43 starts for the Bucks entering the All-Star break. Despite Jackson producing only 3.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 1.5 APG in 17.3 MPG this season, his vertical ability is what got him invited to this year's dunk contest.

At the NBA Combine ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson registered a 39.5-inch max vertical leap, which was the fifth-highest among the attendees. While Jackson doesn't get many chances to drive down the lane and slam it down alongside Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he's shown flashes of exciting dunks in his young career.

Andre Jackson Jr.'s' BEST DUNKS of his career! 💥



Catch the @Bucks 2nd year man in the #ATTSlamDunk... Saturday Feb. 15th, 8:00pm/et on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tGlwGEqlE7 — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2025

With Jackson looking to make a name for himself, these odds are somewhat appealing -- especially with a guard winning the dunk contest in three of the last four years.

Along with backing Jackson to put an end to McClung's reign, Castle is an interesting player to consider. Castle is also a former UConn player, playing in his first season in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs as the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Up to this point, Castle has put together a solid rookie campaign, averaging 12.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 3.5 APG in 25.5 MPG. Among the dunk contestants this year, Castle has the most dunks (42) this season, showcasing his ability to rise up whenever he gets a chance to drive toward the basket.

During the NBA Combine this past year, Castle had a 37.0-inch max vertical leap, which wasn't an overly impressive number. However, Castle recently delivered a couple of notable dunks in a game against the Atlanta Hawks that turned some heads.

Stephon Castle's windmill dunk was the 12th highest recorded vertical of the season 🐰



Don't miss his performance at the 2025 #ATTSlamDunk Contest, Saturday 2/15 on TNT! https://t.co/8LEcPloaY1 pic.twitter.com/y4m8A6cFgZ — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 6, 2025

Considering that Castle is a rookie and is a massive underdog to win, I believe he'll have a chip on his shoulder to represent this year's draft class in San Fran. It also doesn't hurt that Castle has received advice from Vince Carter on how to prepare for the dunk contest.

Along with taking Jackson or Castle to be crowned the next dunk contest champion, we can take a shot at trying to predict who will be the last two players standing in the event. While I don't mind backing Castle in the same market at the same odds, I'll give the slight edge to Jackson to defeat McClung in the final round as he has a bit more to prove.

Even though we aren't siding with McClung to win his third straight title, the judges are going to want to make things interesting in this year's rendition of the event. Theatrics and drama are part of the allure of the dunk contest now, so it wouldn't come as a surprise to see McClung lock up a spot in the final round.

That being said, Jackson is one of the newcomers, and he'll be cleared for take off with no defenders or teammates in the paint to prevent him from rattling the rim. After doing enough with his early dunks to go toe-to-toe against McClung, I'm predicting Jackson to be holding the trophy up when it's all said and done.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.