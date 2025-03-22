3 Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday's Men's College Basketball Tournament Games

Following an exciting first round of games, the 2025 men's college basketball tournament will move on to the Round of 32. We've got eight games on Saturday's slate and zero teams are favored by double-digits. Which bets and props stand out for today?

If you want thoughts on specific games, check out our best bets for each game in the men's college basketball tournament. But here are the bets that stand out most in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

College Basketball Betting Picks for Today

Creighton vs. Auburn

The Creighton Bluejays and Auburn Tigers will meet up at 7:10 p.m. ET with a trip to the regional semifinals on the line. The one seed Tigers are favored by 9.5 points -- a spread that Creighton could manage to cover.

Auburn came in this tournament with a 1st-ranked adjusted offense and 12th-ranked adjusted defense (per BartTorvik). They are one of the favorites to win it all but have a tough challenge ahead in Creighton. The Bluejays won their first-round matchup against Louisville by 14 points despite coming in as the slight underdog. They start three seniors, two of whom (Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth) were members of last year's run to the regional semis. There's hardly any stopping Auburn's Johni Broome, but the 7'1" Kalkbrenner is a tried-and-true tournament player who has stepped up when it matters most.

The Tigers scored 83 points in a 20-point win over Alabama State on Thursday despite missing 14 free throws and shooting 31.4% from behind the arc. It's a testament to just how strong their offense is, but they can't get away with such shooting struggles for much longer. Across their last three games, Auburn has posted a 29.8% 3P% and a 59.4% FT%. While that means they are due for regression, it could also indicate they are turning cold in a tourney that runs on momentum. Creighton's defense (42nd) isn't elite, but they do rank 25th in effective field goal percentage allowed, 11th in two-point percentage allowed, and surrender the lowest free-throw rate in the nation.

Greg McDermott's Bluejays have made it past this point of the tournament in three of the last four seasons. Knocking off an Auburn group that is elite even amidst poor shooting won't be easy, but I do think Creighton will keep this game within nine.

Wisconsin vs. BYU

Wisconsin and BYU will butt heads at 7:45 p.m. ET. This one is essentially a pick 'em with the Badgers showing -114 moneyline odds to the Cougars' -104 odds.

Instead of choosing a side, let's look for true freshmen Egor Denim to ride Thursday's momentum into Saturday.

The 6'9" guard earned his way onto radars after averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 2.3 steals across his first four collegiate games. He was no stranger to midseason shortcomings and inconsistencies but contributed 15 points on 6 for 11 shooting (3 for 7 from downtown) in a first-round win over VCU.

On the season, he's scored at least 10 points in 62.5% of games where he played at least 26 minutes. Dating back to a late January win over Baylor, Denim has tallied double-digits in the points column in seven out of nine 26-plus-minute outings.

Wisconsin's defense isn't air-tight, and they show middling marks in three-point rate and percentage allowed. Denim's odds to score 10-plus (46.7% implied probability) looks especially intriguing with BYU's high-powered offense earning a 77.5-point implied team total in this one.

UCLA vs. Tennessee

UCLA bullied Utah State on Thursday night, holding them to an atrocious 18-for-60 (30.0%) night from the field. The Bruins move on to face Tennessee in a 2-versus-7 matchup, and we can look for Skyy Clark to drill a pair of three-pointers.

Clark sank four threes in the first round and leads UCLA in three-point attempts and makes. On the season, he's making threes at a respectable 38.9% clip. But since a January 17th win over Iowa, Clark has been an even bigger threat from downtown. In this 15-game span, he's gone a pretty 30-for-65 (46.2%) from downtown. He has made at least two threes in 9 of his last 13 games (69.2%) where he played at least 25 minutes, but these +154 odds imply only a 39.4% probability.

On top of that value, he'll meet up with a soft three-point defense tonight. The Volunteers cough up the 24th-highest three-point rate in the nation (93rd percentile). They allowed a middling three-point Wofford group to go 11-for-26 from downtown in the first round of this tournament. Clark's potential three-point volume alone is enough to make me side with him in this spot, and it certainly doesn't hurt that he's been hot.

