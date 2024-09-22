3 Best Bets and Player Props for Ravens at Cowboys, Week 3

We've got a battle of the bouncebacks Sunday in Dallas.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens suffered brutal Week 2 losses and now square off at Jerry World. FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds have this as a toss-up, meaning we may have a barnburner on hand.

Which bets stand out within this key matchup? Let's check it out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Ravens at Cowboys Betting Picks

Total Under 47.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Under Sep 22 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This total is down from 49.5 back on Tuesday, so a good chunk of the value has dried up. I do still think this is a good bet, though.

The Ravens should be able to move the ball on the ground against the Cowboys. Their defense has given up the second most EPA per rush on early downs, per numberFire's metrics, though they do look a bit better once you adjust for schedule. The problem is that schedule doesn't let up here with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in town.

That could lead to points, but rush attempts also keep the clock rolling. That's conducive to unders, though it's worth noting both teams have been more pass-happy than league average on early downs thus far.

Both defenses have playmakers who haven't shown up yet. I'm willing to bet on regression here and ride with the under.

Ezekiel Elliott Under 32.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Ezekiel Elliott - Rushing Yds Ezekiel Elliott Under Sep 22 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Unlike the Cowboys, the Ravens have been great against the rush on early downs. That plus a crowded backfield can allow us to take an under on Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys got Deuce Vaughn involved early last week, making this a three-man committee. Elliott finished that game with 6 carries for 16 yards on a 39.4% snap rate, per Next Gen Stats.

Elliott could factor into the passing game, which is why I want to go with the rushing yardage, specifically, rather than rushing plus receiving. With the Ravens' front playing well and shakiness in Zeke's role, I think we've got two paths to an under in this market.

Brandin Cooks Under 41.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Brandin Cooks - Receiving Yds Brandin Cooks Under Sep 22 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Similar to Zeke, I think we've got two paths to an under on Brandin Cooks.

The first path is that Cooks could just naturally go under. He hasn't hit it yet through two games, and he went under 41.5 in 10 of 17 games (including the postseason) last year.

Second, Cooks may have more competition for targets. Jalen Tolbert earned nine targets last week and made some big plays downfield. Plus, Jake Ferguson wasn't around last week, and even if he's not 100%, a return there would ding Cooks again.

FanDuel Research's NFL player projections have Cooks at 39.8 receiving yards, and that includes scenarios where he blows up. His median expectation likely lies even lower. Thus, I think this is another spot to plug an under despite what could be a pass-heavy matchup.

