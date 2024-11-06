3 Best Bets and Player Props for 76ers at Clippers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers cap Wednesday's doubleheader on ESPN?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

76ers at Clippers Betting Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a slow start, carrying a 1-5 record while going 2-4 against the spread (ATS). Injuries have played a major part as Joel Embiid (knee) has yet to make his season debut, and Paul George just made his first appearance of the 2024-25 season on Monday, recording 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes of action.

While Philadelphia comes off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the addition of George to the lineup led to immediate results. After losing back-to-back games by double-digits, the Sixers fell by only two points as seven-point underdogs. As of Tuesday morning, there was some hope for Embiid to return on Wednesday. However, the NBA announced a three-game suspension for the star center on Tuesday evening, stemming from an altercation with a media member, so Embiid won't be playing tonight.

Even without Embiid in the lineup, the 76ers still have value to win this straight up.

Neither team is carrying a high offensive rating as Los Angeles has the eighth-lowest mark while Philadelphia has the fifth-lowest rating. The two are separated when looking into defensive rating as the Clips have the 7th-best mark compared to the 76ers' 10th-worst rating.

With George on the court, the Sixers just posted their second-highest scoring total of the season while shooting 46.0% from the floor (previous single-game season-high was 42.9%) and 39.2% from three-point land. They did this against the Suns' sixth-best defensive rating, too.

There are obvious concerns in how to keep Tyrese Maxey and George under wraps, as well. Terance Mann (124.4 defensive rating) and James Harden (116.0 defensive rating) could draw matchups against Maxey -- who is logging 30.2 points per game (PPG). With a 20.8 PPG career-average, George usually poses a challenge, and Los Angeles' Derrick Jones Jr. carries a 116.0 defensive rating.

Overall, L.A. is around the middle of the league, ranked 15th in numberFire's nERD-based power rankings. This isn't a daunting task; give me the Sixers with their roster nearing full health.

So far, we've focused on Philly's improvements with more players in the lineup. The offense was efficient against an exceptional defense in the Suns. Even adding just George to the rotation, the 76ers could do damage.

Philly's defense is currently giving up the fifth-most points in the paint per game while surrendering the third-highest shot distribution around the rim, as well. The Sixers have done well on the perimeter, giving up the third-lowest three-point shot distribution.

Defending the three has little impact on Los Angeles as it carries the 9th-lowest three-point shot distribution, compared to the 19th-highest distribution around the rim. The Clippers want to focus on attacking the rim, averaging the sixth-most points in the paint per game, compared to the ninth-fewest three-point attempts per contest.

Total Points Over Nov 7 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Philly's interior defense will be as vulnerable as ever without Embiid, and the 76ers' offense already enjoyed an immediate boost in George's season debut. Since the announcement of Embiid's suspension, this total has dropped from 219.0 to 216.5. numberFire's game projections have this total forecasted at 219.8.

Paired with the over, let's target a three-point prop. The Sixers carry the 13th-most three-point attempts per game paired with the 10th-highest three-point shot distribution. Meanwhile, the Clippers surrender the 5th-highest three-point shot distribution, the 7th-most three-point makes per game, and the 14th-most three-point attempts per contest.

Our NBA DFS projections have George draining 3.1 made three-pointers, suggesting value for over 2.5 made threes. If correct, this projection holds a 59.9% implied probability (or -149 odds) for making at least three three-pointers. The current -128 line for the over has a 56.1% implied probability.

Paul George - Made Threes Paul George Over Nov 7 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

George had the volume in his season debut with seven three-point attempts, but he made only one of them (14.3%). He's been over 7.0 three-point attempts per game in seven consecutive seasons while shooting 39.5% from deep during the stretch. That production didn't fade a season ago, either, as George logged 3.3 three-point makes and 7.9 three-point attempts per game (41.3%) in 2023-24.

The Sixers immediately allowed George to let it fly from three in his debut, and we mentioned his potential primary defender -- Derrick Jones Jr. -- holds a susceptible 116.0 defensive rating.

