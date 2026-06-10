Jalen Brunson Props & Best Bets: NBA Finals Game 4 at MSG on FanDuel (June 10, 2026)

📊 The Efficiency Paradox — Why Brunson's Board Has Value

Brunson has shot 37.0% from the field and 31.8% from three in the Finals — well below his season averages of 46.7% and 36.9%. Yet he has still scored 30+ twice on pure volume (25+ shot attempts in every game). FanDuel Research notes: "The fact Brunson isn't shooting it well actually gives me faith that he can go for 30-plus tonight regardless — he's gone for at least 30 in two of the three games despite his shooting percentages."

The key insight: efficiency regression is overdue but volume guarantees output. If he keeps shooting 25+ times, he hits 27+ points regardless. If his efficiency normalizes even slightly toward his season average, he approaches 35. Either scenario clears the 27.5 points line. The assists and threes props offer even better-defined edges at plus money.