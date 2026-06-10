Jalen Brunson Props & Best Bets: NBA Finals Game 4 at MSG on FanDuel (June 10, 2026)
Jalen Brunson is playing through one of the most unusual stretches of his playoff career — averaging 27.3 PPG on just 37% from the field, volume carrying him to big numbers despite persistent efficiency issues. He has scored 30+ in 2 of 3 Finals games while shooting well below his 46.7% season average. At MSG for Game 4, with efficiency regression long overdue and FanDuel Research explicitly projecting him for a 30-point performance, Brunson's prop board offers significant value. He is also the Finals MVP favorite at +105. Here is the complete breakdown.
📋 Full Brunson FanDuel Prop Board — Game 4
|Prop
|Line
|Over
|Under
|G1
|G2
|G3
|Points
|27.5
|-114
|-114
|30 ✅
|20 ❌
|32 ✅
|Assists
|5.5
|+112
|-148
|2 ❌
|7 ✅
|5 ❌
|3-Pointers Made
|2.5
|+130
|-175
|2 ❌
|1 ❌
|3 ✅
|Points + Assists
|31.5
|-114
|-114
|32 ✅
|27 ❌
|37 ✅
|PRA
|34.5
|-108
|-122
|35 ✅
|30 ❌
|42 ✅
|Pts + Rebounds
|29.5
|-110
|-120
|33 ✅
|23 ❌
|37 ✅
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 10, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
Brunson has shot 37.0% from the field and 31.8% from three in the Finals — well below his season averages of 46.7% and 36.9%. Yet he has still scored 30+ twice on pure volume (25+ shot attempts in every game). FanDuel Research notes: "The fact Brunson isn't shooting it well actually gives me faith that he can go for 30-plus tonight regardless — he's gone for at least 30 in two of the three games despite his shooting percentages."
The key insight: efficiency regression is overdue but volume guarantees output. If he keeps shooting 25+ times, he hits 27+ points regardless. If his efficiency normalizes even slightly toward his season average, he approaches 35. Either scenario clears the 27.5 points line. The assists and threes props offer even better-defined edges at plus money.
⭐ Top Pick: Brunson Points Over 27.5
FanDuel Research directly backs Brunson for 30+ points in Game 4, noting that his aggressive shot-taking (25+ attempts in every Finals game) produces big outputs even through poor efficiency stretches. He has cleared 30 points in 2 of 3 Finals games while shooting 37% — well below his normal rate. His series average of 27.3 PPG sits right on this line, and that average includes his 20-point Game 2 outlier on just 7-of-25 shooting.
The math: Brunson takes 25+ shots every game. At his season FG% of 46.7%, 25 attempts produces ~11-12 made field goals. At his current 37% Finals rate, he still produces 9-10 makes. Either way, combined with free throws (5+ attempts per game in these playoffs), he reaches 27-32 points nearly automatically. Even money (-114) is the cleanest structured bet on his board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
🎯 Value Pick: Brunson Assists Over 5.5
This is CBS Sports' top-ranked Knicks prop for Game 4. The SportsLine model projects Brunson for 6.5 assists tonight — a full assist above the 5.5 line. His season average of 6.8 APG is well above this number, and he has recorded five or more assists in 9 of his last 10 games against San Antonio. Crucially, this line has dropped from 6.5 (where it was in Game 3) to 5.5, giving even more cushion.
The +112 odds mean you are getting plus money on a line well below his season average. FanDuel Research previously noted the Spurs' ball-screen defensive scheme "can directly inflate point guard assists" — exactly the structure Brunson operates in. When the Knicks run their correct offense tonight, kick-out passes from Brunson become assists automatically.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
💡 Longshot: 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+130)
SI.com explicitly states they are "buying Brunson in the 3-point market" for Game 4, pointing to his 3-for-5 Game 3 performance — the first time he cleared 2.5 threes in the Finals. Brunson shoots 37% from three at home in these playoffs versus just 30.6% on the road. His entire three-point cold streak in the Finals (Games 1 and 2) came exclusively in San Antonio. Game 4 is back at MSG.
Volume is confirmed: Brunson has attempted 8+ three-pointers in every single Finals game. At 37% home efficiency, 8 attempts projects to 3 makes — clearing this line. His season average against San Antonio was 44.8% from three (cleared 2.5 in all three regular-season games). At +130, this is strong value on a player whose volume and home-court advantage both point to clearing it.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
🏀 Combo Pick: Points + Assists Over 31.5
The P+A combo captures both Brunson roles simultaneously: when he scores big, points carry it; when he facilitates, assists carry it. His season combination of 26 PPG + 6.8 APG = 32.8 combined — above this 31.5 line without needing above-average performance. He has cleared 31.5 P+A in 2 of 3 Finals games, with the miss coming in Game 2's 20-point outlier night.
FanDuel Research called this "the cleanest combo bet on the board" at MSG, noting his home playoff averages (28.4 PPG + 6.6 APG ≈ 35 combined) project well above this line. At even juice (-114), this is simply betting on Brunson to perform at or above his season average — which he does in the vast majority of his playoff appearances.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
Brunson is the most dominant fourth-quarter scorer in the 2026 playoffs — 105 total Q4 points, 59% FG, 62% from three in the fourth. His entire postseason legacy is built on clutch-time dominance: 13 of his 30 Game 1 points came in the fourth quarter. In a tight Game 4 at MSG where the Knicks need a response, his Q4 production almost guarantees he clears at least one of these lines regardless of his first three quarters.
✅ Best Bets Summary + Same-Game Parlay
FanDuel Research projects 30+ tonight. 30+ in 2 of 3 Finals games despite 37% FG — volume guarantees output. Even money on a line he has cleared 2 of 3 series games is the cleanest structured bet on the board.Bet Brunson Over 27.5 (-114) on FanDuel Bet Now →
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CBS Sports' top prop. SportsLine projects 6.5 assists. Season average 6.8 APG is well above 5.5. 9 of last 10 vs SAS with 5+. Line dropped from 6.5 to 5.5 — extra cushion at plus money on average output.Bet Brunson Assists Over 5.5 (+112) on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
All three legs tell the same story: high-volume, high-efficiency Brunson at home in a must-respond game. Points from volume, assists from orchestrating the Knicks' correct offense, and threes from his 37% home shooting advantage. Positively correlated — his best nights produce all three simultaneously.
- 🏀 Points Over 27.5 (-114) — FanDuel Research projects 30+. 2-of-3 already cleared. Volume output.
- 🏀 Assists Over 5.5 (+112) — CBS Sports top pick. SportsLine 6.5 projection. 9 of last 10 vs SA.
- 🏀 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+130) — SI.com top pick. First hit in G3. 37% home rate. 8+ attempts per game.
*SGP odds approximate — confirm final combined odds in FanDuel's parlay builder before wagering.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: Jalen Brunson Game 4 Props
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.