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Super Bowl Odds: Where Does Each Team Stand as We Enter Training Camps?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Super Bowl Odds: Where Does Each Team Stand as We Enter Training Camps?

It’s time for training camps, which means the 2026 regular season isn’t too far away.

Where does each team’s Super Bowl odds stand as of mid-July?

Here's the current Super Bowl LXI odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl Odds 2027

Super Bowl LXI Winner
Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indianapolis Colts
Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
Arizona Cardinals

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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