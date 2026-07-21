Super Bowl Odds: Where Does Each Team Stand as We Enter Training Camps?
It’s time for training camps, which means the 2026 regular season isn’t too far away.
Where does each team’s Super Bowl odds stand as of mid-July?
Here's the current Super Bowl LXI odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Super Bowl Odds 2027
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.