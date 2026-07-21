Super Bowl Odds: Where Does Each Team Stand as We Enter Training Camps?

It’s time for training camps, which means the 2026 regular season isn’t too far away.

Where does each team’s Super Bowl odds stand as of mid-July?

Here's the current Super Bowl LXI odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl Odds 2027

Super Bowl LXI Winner Super Bowl LXI Winner Los Angeles Rams +550 Baltimore Ravens +1100 Buffalo Bills +1100 Seattle Seahawks +1200 San Francisco 49ers +1500 Los Angeles Chargers +1600 Kansas City Chiefs +1600 Detroit Lions +1700 New England Patriots +1700 Cincinnati Bengals +1900 Philadelphia Eagles +1900 Houston Texans +1900 Denver Broncos +2000 Green Bay Packers +2200 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Chicago Bears +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +2700 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4500 Indianapolis Colts +4500 Minnesota Vikings +4500 Washington Commanders +5500 New York Giants +6500 Pittsburgh Steelers +7000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 Carolina Panthers +8000 New Orleans Saints +8000 Tennessee Titans +12500 Las Vegas Raiders +12500 Cleveland Browns +22500 New York Jets +40000 Miami Dolphins +75000 Arizona Cardinals +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.